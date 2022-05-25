  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Poisonous Sting: Deadly Squid Fish Kills a Woman in Saudi

Poisonous Sting: Deadly Squid Fish Kills a Woman in Saudi

Published May 25th, 2022 - 12:44 GMT
Red Sea Corals
Scuba divers dive in the Red Sea waters by a coral reef near Egypt's resort city of Sharm El Sheikh at the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula on September 29 (AFP photo)

ALBAWABA - Its in the news and set to go viral on the social media, but wait for it.

A squid fish resulted in the death of woman in Saudi Arabia after it stung her. The squid fish turned out to be poisonous and she died immediately.

The news is being reported on different websites including the social media. The squid, also commonly know as "fish scorpion" caused the immediate death of the woman. The Saudi woman was at the time on the beach off the Prince Fahd Ben Sultan Park in the Haqel Province in Saudi Arabia.

While an ambulance responded to the emergency calls she died on the way to the hospital which saw the ferocious bite of the squid fish. 

Reports also suggest that the squid lives between the corals in the sea and has a way of changing its colours so it won't be recognized and if its stepped in the sting is immediate. 

 

 

 

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...