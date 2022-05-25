Poisonous Sting: Deadly Squid Fish Kills a Woman in Saudi

ALBAWABA - Its in the news and set to go viral on the social media, but wait for it.

A squid fish resulted in the death of woman in Saudi Arabia after it stung her. The squid fish turned out to be poisonous and she died immediately.

#محافظة_حقل تسببت سمكة ( الرقدة) في وفاة مواطنة إثر تعرضها للدغة السمكة السامة والتي تعرف كذلك ب ( عقرب السمك ) وذلك بشاطئ منتزه الأمير فهد بن سلطان بالمحافظة حيث تم نقل المواطنة إلى مستشفى حقل العام بعد تعرضها للدغة إلا أنها توفاها الأجل رحمها الله. — ﮼جحان﮼زيد (@Abozed33) May 24, 2022

The news is being reported on different websites including the social media. The squid, also commonly know as "fish scorpion" caused the immediate death of the woman. The Saudi woman was at the time on the beach off the Prince Fahd Ben Sultan Park in the Haqel Province in Saudi Arabia.

While an ambulance responded to the emergency calls she died on the way to the hospital which saw the ferocious bite of the squid fish.

الجدير بالذكر انها تكثر في ساحل محافظة حقل وتعيش بين الشعاب حيث تتشكل بألوان الشعاب بهدف التموية على فريستها من الأسماك وهي ذات أشواك سامة على ظهرها بمجرد أن يدعس الشخص عليها يتعرض للإصابة ويحتاج لسرعة نقله للمستشفى حيث يحتاج هواة السباحة إلى لبس حذاء البحر عند نزولهم البحر — ﮼جحان﮼زيد (@Abozed33) May 24, 2022

Reports also suggest that the squid lives between the corals in the sea and has a way of changing its colours so it won't be recognized and if its stepped in the sting is immediate.