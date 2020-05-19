Police Arrests a Group of Young Men in Casablanca After a 'Public Shower'

What started as a funny prank in the Moroccan city of Casablanca last week ended in police arrests.

Four young men wearing bathrobes and shorts headed to one of the city's main squares near the Casablanca Tramway line, holding water buckets so they spread some laughs by demonstrating "a public shower."

The incident, captured on video, drew the attention of many passersby, including children, who stopped and laughed at the four men as they took their showers. Music could also be clearly heard in the area.

By the end of the video, one policeman was briefly seen on his motorbike near the spot of the public shower.

A few hours later, local media reported that all four young men have been arrested by the police for defying social distancing rules, imposed following the Coronavirus emergency.

Social media users attacked the group and described their actions as irresponsible and ignorant, making the containment of COVID-19 more challenging.

Over the last few weeks, Morocco has had about 7k confirmed cases and less than 200 deaths, making it the fourth-worst affected country in Africa.