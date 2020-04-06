'Pornhub Actively Profited From My Rape' Online Calls to Shut the Website Down Amid Human Trafficking Accusations

Despite all marketing stunts promoting the "Stay Home" message, by allowing premium content for free amid the coronavirus outbreak, social media has been flooded with boycott messages and calls to shut down the famous Pornhub website after several human trafficking allegations.

They were quick to remove videos where I'm in diapers, but dragged their feet removing the popular ones where my age was *slightly* more ambiguous.

The more popular they got, the longer they were left up, & the more ads surrounded them.



Pornhub actively profited from my rape. — Avri Sapir (@AvriSapir) March 29, 2020

A number of women took to Twitter telling their stories of sexual abuse including rape and how videos of the attacks, they have gone through even as kids, are streamed through the well-known porn website.

At least three women have come forward telling their personal stories as rape victims, whose videos have been streamed through the website.

Pornhub NEEDS to be shut down. Period. The trafficking victims go beyond children and obviously forced women and revenge porn. Please consider signing the petition!! #traffickinghub https://t.co/R7K7jWLAqC — Mindy Best (@authormindybest) April 4, 2020

Human trafficking victims are calling on Pornhub to take down videos, in which those women appear at different ages, but the three of them reported being blocked by the official Pornhub Twitter account.

Good morning, reminder that despite all of PornHub’s publicity stunts to present a charitable image, they’ve paid exactly 0 dollars in reparations to myself or any other children whose rapes they allowed to stay up on their website, making them serious $ & further traumatizing us — Rose Kalemba (@RoseKalemba) April 3, 2020

Porn hub blocked me like they block human trafficking victims who are uploaded to their site. pic.twitter.com/2TcouQfH99 — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊⏳ (@CassandraRules) April 6, 2020

Online people responded by launching a petition signing campaign; calling on people to join them in the call for the whole website to be shut down "as long as it doesn't comply with basic human rights." The petition has been signed by more than 700k people so far.

This is Pornhub hiding the link to the petition in their comments section... 👇 #Traffickinghub pic.twitter.com/cBVVSyX1ir — Laila Mickelwait (@LailaMickelwait) April 5, 2020