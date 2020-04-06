  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'Pornhub Actively Profited From My Rape' Online Calls to Shut the Website Down Amid Human…

'Pornhub Actively Profited From My Rape' Online Calls to Shut the Website Down Amid Human Trafficking Accusations

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published April 6th, 2020 - 06:51 GMT
'Pornhub Actively Profited From My Rape' Online Calls to Shut the Website Down Amid Human Trafficking Accusations
The petition has been signed by more than 700k people so far. (Twitter)

Despite all marketing stunts promoting the "Stay Home" message, by allowing premium content for free amid the coronavirus outbreak, social media has been flooded with boycott messages and calls to shut down the famous Pornhub website after several human trafficking allegations.

A number of women took to Twitter telling their stories of sexual abuse including rape and how videos of the attacks, they have gone through even as kids, are streamed through the well-known porn website.

At least three women have come forward telling their personal stories as rape victims, whose videos have been streamed through the website.

Human trafficking victims are calling on Pornhub to take down videos, in which those women appear at different ages, but the three of them reported being blocked by the official Pornhub Twitter account.

Online people responded by launching a petition signing campaign; calling on people to join them in the call for the whole website to be shut down "as long as it doesn't comply with basic human rights." The petition has been signed by more than 700k people so far.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...