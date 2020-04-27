'Post-Israel World' Depicted in Egyptian TV Sci-Fi Triggers Israeli Official Statement

"The End" or Al-Nehaya is an Egyptian Sci-Fi show that just started airing on ON TV, narrating events of a post-apocalyptic world, in which the United States of America is no longer a super-power and the state of Israel has fallen due to losing American support.

A post-apocalyptic #Egyptian television series depicts Israel after "most of the Jews in Israel ran away and returned to their countries of origin in Europe."

Reporting by @LahavHarkov https://t.co/yzVrI34FYe — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 26, 2020

Within three episodes of the show, the Israeli Foreign Ministry released an angry statement; condemning the show and dubbing it as "unacceptable."

The "futuristic" show starts with a history school class in the year 2120, where the events that led to "Israel's end" are explained by a teacher.

The Sci-fi show argues that "Jews, who had come to live Israel in the 1940s, will return to their countries of origin after the failure of the Israeli state."

They havent been reading The WORD OF GOD. The Bible will explain that it's Egypt that disappears. — YESHUAismyking (@Yeshuaismyking) April 26, 2020

Social media users' reactions varied based on their political affiliations, with many Egyptians expressing their admiration of the show and Israeli commentators condemning its content.

مسلسل النهايه عباره عن 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N8oCJq6Pem — Loay Mokhtar (@loay0010) April 24, 2020

Translation: "Al-Nehaya show is basically: (posters of several Sci-fi movies)

Egypt is one of two Arab states that have signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979. Yet, relationships between Egyptians and Israelis on the individual level remain hostile for the most part.

We hear from people supporting the apartheid state that Palestinians can all go to the other Arab countries, and now the opposite is made and suddenly we are all meant to be very upset at the idea. It's the usual "victim" card played at every opportunity. — Michael Dean (@Okavangomick) April 26, 2020

Over the past years, several Egyptian films and TV shows have shown dissatisfaction with normalized relations between the Egyptian and Israeli governments, most notably 2005's The Embassy in the Building and 2009's Welad El-Am.

Historically, the creation of the state of Israel in 1948 has been a controversial topic in the Middle East, with Jews in Israel claiming that they restored a 3000-years old "God-given land" allowing Jews of the diaspora to live in historic Palestine.

Isn't May 14th 1948 a prophetic fulfillment of a 3000+ year old prophesy and then again didn't the 3 wars post 1948 give them a hint? — JoeG (@graciousgeorge) April 26, 2020

Palestinians and their Arab supporters, on the other hand, claim that Palestine's existence as a region was documented by ancient Greek writers as early as the 12th century BC and that its residents prior to 1948, most of whom were expelled after the British army withdrawal from the region, have the right to return to their land.