UK’s Defense Minister Pranked by Russian Claiming He Was Ukraine’s PM

Russian pranksters have joined the cyber "battlefield" between their country and the West in the wake of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and their target has been the UK's Minister of Defense, Ben Wallace.

Famous Russian pranksters known as Vovan and Lexus have posted a video showing their latest, which has been targeting the British Minister of Defense Ben Wallace several weeks after Russia started its military invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

In the two teasers of the video prank posted on YouTube two days ago, the pranksters claimed to be the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The Microsoft Team call starts at the London office which then links the fake PM of Ukraine to Wallace, who shortly appears on the screen while in a car in Poland.

Ben Wallace warmly and confidently starts speaking to who he thought was Denys Shmyhal. The man on the other side of the call starts telling Wallace that the situation is difficult "in Ukraine" and requests help from Wallace. The Minister then pledges to "support Ukraine as the UK's friend in the choice they make".

The caller goes on to request the UK's help in the form of anti-tank weapons, saying that "the ones delivered earlier often failed".

Wallace defends the effectiveness of the ones sent earlier by Britain, saying they had sent over 4000 pieces and that "more are coming", saying "we are running out of our own". Wallace also stresses that he calls and texts his Ukrainian counterpart "on a daily basis".

Vovan and Lexus have promised the post the full call on their YouTube channel "in a few days".