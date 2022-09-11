Predicted Date of Queen’s Death: Reveals Date of King Charles III Passing

As soon as Buckingham Palace announced the passing of 96-years-old Queen Elizabeth II, Twitter users widely shared an old tweet from June 2022 successfully predicting the date on which the Queen of England would die.

Last January, the account under Logan Smith's name had predicted that Queen Elizabeth II would die on the 13th of February 2022, saying she would go "in the early afternoon on a clear day with light showers in the latter half of the day. The rest of the week will be sunny."

However, while Britain was celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, he added an update to his previous tweet, saying she will die on the 8th of September, 2022. The tweet also included a precise prediction of the date Prince Charles, now King Charles III would die.

Logan Smith right now when he realizes he's gonna have to go off grid pic.twitter.com/TaWiPgoh6q — King Cobra 🐍 (@AleTheOptimist) September 8, 2022

Once his prediction came true, thousands of internet users shared it wondering about the reason his prediction was correct. One user said they "believed Smith is a time-traveler" and that it explains how he got to know the exact date of the Queen's death.

Everyone is asking how Logan Smith knew.

I have a theory 😂

What if he is a time traveler and through his travels he went into the future (hence the first screenshot). Then later he realized he might have messed up the timeline then calculated and came up with the second shot🤔 pic.twitter.com/Nu2BhgDp8T

While sharing Logan Smith's tweet, online people expressed fears that his second prediction would be correct, as he said King Charles III would die in less than four years, on the 28th of March, 2026.

Another internet user posted a video on TikTok saying he too had successfully predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8, September 2022 back in July 2019.

He posted snippets of his July 2019 Snapchat video celebrating his correct prediction.