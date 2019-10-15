A Priceless Putin Expression to Ear-Piercing Russian National Anthem in Saudi Arabia

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spared little effort in preparing a welcome for the Russian president. However, President Vladimir Putin was greeted by an ear-shattering performance of the Russian national anthem.

Well, they tried...



During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Putin was greeted by a very familiar tune. Though judging by his facial expressions, he couldn’t quite remember where he had heard it before.



Check out the Russian anthem ‘Saudi remix’ as compared to the original version pic.twitter.com/avznlbh25W — RT (@RT_com) October 14, 2019

An entire military orchestra, accompanied by a sizeable honor guard detachment, performed what is being described as an abomination of the Russian national anthem inside the palace for the two leaders.

Many social media users commented in jest, but also took it as an opportunity to bring up Khashoggi's death.

The trumpets all faulty with Khashoggis remains in them — ENZOR WARNER (@WarnerChenkovic) October 14, 2019

The band definitely deserve a trip to Saudi Embassy in a Istanbul — Mareşal Bilal Habeşov (@BilaliHabeshi) October 14, 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Riyadh on Monday for a one-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, during which he met with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Russian leader held talks with the Saudi leaders on various political and regional issues, before the two sides signed a series of economic agreements to strengthen their ties in the fields of energy, technical agriculture and real estate.

The leaders of Saudi Arabia and Russia exchanged gifts. King Salman presented the Russian president with a painting, while King Salman received from President Putin a rare gift of a falcon called the North Star.

The anthem wasn't the only point of interest during the visit. The Saudi dagger that guards carry on their waste seemed to impress Vladimir Putin and he's seen in a video admiring it. The Russian president apparently received a luxurious dagger as a gift to carry home.