  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Is Prince Charles Making Too Many Political Statements for a British Royal?

Is Prince Charles Making Too Many Political Statements for a British Royal?

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published January 26th, 2020 - 10:09 GMT
Is Prince Charles Making Too Many Political Statements for a British Royal?
Prince Charles of Wales appeared to be making a little too many political statements recently causing worries over the unusual political role he's playing. (AFP)

Even though he's been fairly outspoken about inter-faith dialogue and environmental issues, Prince Charles of Wales appeared to be making a little too many 'political statements' recently, urging many observers to express their concern over the British Royal Family's involvement in politics being unconstitutional.

Last week, the British crown prince gave a speech in Davos during the World Economic Forum, in which he called for 'green taxes' to fight climate change. Prince Charles also presented an emergency plan including regulations and restrictions on aviation, water consumption, carbon emissions, and plastic use, saying that he wants to fight this environmental challenge for his children and grandchildren. 

A few days later, the British heir arrived at Israel for the fifth World Holocaust Forum, where he seemed to snub US Vice President Mike Pence, skipping him and his wife while shaking hands with other world leaders.

Later during his visit, Prince Charles visited the West Bank where he met with political and civil leaders including President of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah and representatives of Churches in Bethlehem.

During his visit to Palestine, the prince delivered a strong message of "support to the Palestinians."

"It is my dearest wish that the future will bring freedom, justice, and equality to all Palestinians," the Prince stated.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Prince Charles of Wales talked about his admiration of Iranians and their culture, considering Iran "an important part of the world." Moreover, he responded positively to a question regarding whether or not he would like to pay a visit to the Middle Eastern country but pointing out that he has no plans to do so at the moment.

The British crown prince told the Sunday Times that he prays for peace in the Middle East and that he tries to be a peacemaker in the region.

These comments received mixed reactions on social media, with many British people expressing their worry that their prince, who is first in line for the throne, is becoming too involved in politics, breaking a decades-long tradition of the British royalty shying away from politics and matters of foreign policy.

Some comments reflected a fear that his future as King of England may be disturbing if he continues to make such remarks, as it could be considered unconstitutional.


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...