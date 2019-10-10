Princess Haya Appears in Court for Divorce Battle but Where Was Sheikh Mohammed?

  1. Home
Salam Bustanji

Published October 10th, 2019 - 10:06 GMT
Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya celebrating the Queen's 90th birthday at Epsom Downs Racecourse in 2016
The Dubai ruler's estranged wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein appeared before the High Court in London for the legal battle over the custody of their children, one of Britain's most expensive disputed cases of divorce.

According to reports published by British media, the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was absent from the second hearing before the Supreme Court in London, headed by Sir Andrew McFarlane.

Due to Sheikh Mohammed’s absence, the hearing of Dubai's ruler and Princess Haya will be postponed until November 11th and is expected to be held for five days.

Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, the wife of the ruler of Dubai, asked for a protection order against forced marriage, as well as guardianship of their children.

In return, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid made a request to return his children to Dubai, and asked the court to impose restrictions on the publicity of their legal case, which was rejected by the judge.

Princess Haya, 45, initially fled to Germany for asylum this year. It's reported that she resides in her home near Kensington Palace in central London.


