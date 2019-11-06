Princess Raya of Jordan is Engaged to a British Journalist Who Happens to be Roald Dahl's Grandson

The Jordanian Royal Court announced the engagement of Princess Raya, the youngest daughter of King Hussein and the half-sister of King Abdullah II, to British journalist Ned Donovan.

I am thrilled to share some incredibly happy news with you all https://t.co/ZnEicyPFVY pic.twitter.com/gXLUEbNx8z — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) November 5, 2019

The 33 year-old Jordanian Princess, Raya bint Hussein, is getting married the 25-year-old grandson of the British novelist and short story writer Roald Dahl.

Princess Raya currently resides in California, where she is pursuing a doctorate in Japanese literature at the University of California, while the former Times correspondent Donovan lives in Delhi, where he reports on local news. He announced that he is moving to Jordan in December.

After announcing their engagement, Donovan posted a tweet on his official Twitter account in which he thanked everyone who offered congratulations to the couple.

Thank you everyone for all the lovely messages, I've been trying to reply to each one and will hopefully get through them all but now I need to sleep! — Ned Donovan (@Ned_Donovan) November 5, 2019

Princess Raya bint al-Hussein, born on February 9, 1986, is the youngest daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and Queen Noor, a half-sister of King Abdullah II of Jordan, and her brothers are princes Hamza and Hashem and her elder sister is Princess Iman.

Princess Raya has a master's degree in Japanese studies from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, and a second master's degree from Columbia University in New York in Japanese literature. While Donovan has worked for several international newspapers including Mail, Buzzfeed and Spectator, as well as BBC.