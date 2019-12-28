  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Priorities: While Protesters Are Getting Killed, Iran Arrests 60 People for Hosting a Mix…

Priorities: While Protesters Are Getting Killed, Iran Arrests 60 People for Hosting a Mixed-Gender Party

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published December 28th, 2019 - 04:36 GMT
The Islamic Revolutionary Forces arrested 60 women and men who took part in the mixed-gender party. // Erem News
The Islamic Revolutionary Forces arrested 60 women and men who took part in the mixed-gender party. // Erem News

Iran's elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has arrested 60 people for throwing a mixed-gender party last night in Bishwa, southeast of Tehran. 

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the city of Bishwa, Samad Sultani, told Iranian media on Saturday that his forces arrested 60 people last night for participating in a mixed party, stating that “forces from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps arrested 60 women and men who took part in the mixed-gender party. ”

Samad Sultani revealed that his forces seized narcotic drugs in the house that the party was hosted at.

Iran considers holding mixed parties a part of the “Western cultural invasion”, and the participants of these parties face harsh penalties, ranging between fines and imprisonment.

The conservative republic had imposed laws this year that further restricts “immoral” behavior by encouraging citizens to report people for not wearing hijab, hosting mixed-gender parties or drinking alcohol.

One Twitter users criticized the conservative state of Iran in a sarcastic Tweet, where he pointed out that the Islamic republic’s bad relationship with Western countries, compulsory hijab, banning parties and getting involved in Iraqi war is bringing the nation to the ground. 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...