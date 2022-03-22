Pro-Kremlin Daily Publishes The 'True' Number of Soldier Deaths Then Gets Deleted

ALBAWABA - It happens when you least expected. Truth be told is that the truth will finally come out even if you try to suppress it or ignore it! Remember, today's world is the internet.

IMPORTANT: An article from Komsomolskaya Pravda that was quickly taken down after publishing reveals Russian side's actual serious casuality numbers. Quote: According to Ministry of Defence of Russian Federation, in the special operation in Ukraine, 9861 dead, 16153 wounded. RT! pic.twitter.com/qqqr2hLPUG — The Eastern Border (@Eastern_Border) March 22, 2022

And this is what happened with Russia's largest daily tabloid the Komsomolskaya Pravda when it published the "real figures" on the Ukraine war with staggering Moscovite losses!

The Komsomolskaya Pravda website has reported that 9,861 people died due to military actions on the territory of #Ukraine, and another 16,153 were wounded.

The publication quoted the Russian Defence Ministry statement.

The article on the website was deleted a day later. pic.twitter.com/4wdjsVqrR6 — Voices from Belarus (@VoicesBelarus) March 22, 2022

On its website, and quoting the country's own Defence Ministry that Russia's soldier losses in the one-month-old Ukraine war stands at 9861 and which is an high number if you consider the number of days Moscow has been at war with its neighbour.

The Russian Komsomolskaya pravda newspaper briefly published a figure indicating a Russian death toll of nearly 10,000 soldiers from the fighting in Europe -- then quickly deleted the information.https://t.co/u7JoHaROHL — ponta_fujii (@FujiiPonta) March 22, 2022

Furthermore, the number of the Russian soldiers injured is registering at 16153. These figures may prick the ears simply because of geography: Big Russia versus tiny Ukraine, a former one united states and then two neighbours until recently.

But there is more! No sooner were these figures published they were quickly removed from the website as if they ceased to exist. But the screen savers already had stored the information in the deep wombs of the internet.

Astonishing admission of Russian death toll in Ukraine (and remember, reality is bigger than this number). Was IMMEDIATELY taken down RT @IAPonomarenko



This is just mind-blowing.

9,861 Russian KIAs and 16,153 WIAs in Ukraine - and this pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda https://t.co/0zqNzlRMkf — Tomi T Ahonen Is The Rat In The Hat (@tomiahonen) March 21, 2022

Of course as well, the figures had become viral with hashtags and all the rest of it. This is in addition to the comments this whole deadly, bloody affair is generating.

Andy Vermaut shares:Pro-Russia Paper Modifies Report Saying 10,000 Soldiers Killed In Ukraine: The Russian casualty figures were carried by Komsomolskaya Pravda, which quoted officials from the Russian Defence Ministry. https://t.co/99HJTwF46Y Thank you. — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) March 22, 2022



One tweet points out the latest "deleted" figures are 20 times the official tally and which stand at 498 a figure that was made public by Russian officials on 2 March, bearing in mind the deadly war started on 24 February.

Russian casualties leak ↓

RT @Mike_Eckel Komsomolskaya Pravda now claims its website was hacked. 🤔https://t.co/oUoTt8djoK pic.twitter.com/Bj9SU1YHd8 — Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) March 22, 2022

One interesting tweet put forward gives a comparative perspective, stating the figures of Russian body count and given by the Ukraine authorities stand at 14,000 while figures provided by US sources of Russians killed-in-action standing at 7000.

Embarrassing for him that Komsomolskaya Pravda reported that according to the Russian defence ministry 9,861 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine and 16,153 were injured. It appears this war is going very badly (14% of the 190,000 in theatre in three weeks) — Blue Bagger (@bagger_blue) March 21, 2022

Someone pointed out that Komsomolskaya figures equals the the number of American soldiers killed in Afghanistan for a whole decade.

