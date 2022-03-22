Pro-Kremlin Daily Publishes The 'True' Number of Soldier Deaths Then Gets Deleted

  1. Home
Russian troops
This handout video grab taken and released by the Belarussian Defence Ministry on February 19, 2022, shows Russian (R) and Belarus soldiers during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near Brest. (AFP)

ALBAWABA - It happens when you least expected. Truth be told is that the truth will finally come out even if you try to suppress it or ignore it! Remember, today's world is the internet. 

And this is what happened with Russia's largest daily tabloid the Komsomolskaya Pravda  when it published the "real figures" on the Ukraine war with staggering Moscovite losses!

On its website, and quoting the country's own Defence Ministry that Russia's soldier losses in the one-month-old Ukraine war stands at 9861 and which is an high number if you consider the number of days Moscow has been at war with its neighbour.

Furthermore, the number of the Russian soldiers injured is registering at 16153. These figures may prick the ears simply because of geography: Big Russia versus tiny Ukraine, a former one united states and then two neighbours until recently.

But there is more! No sooner were these figures published they were quickly removed from the website as if they ceased to exist. But the screen savers already had stored the information in the deep wombs of the internet.

Of course as well, the figures had become viral with hashtags and all the rest of it.  This is in addition to the comments this whole deadly, bloody affair is generating.  


One tweet points out the latest "deleted" figures are 20 times the official tally and which stand at 498 a figure that was made public by Russian officials on 2 March, bearing in mind the deadly war started on 24 February. 

One interesting tweet put forward gives a comparative perspective, stating the figures of Russian body count and given by the Ukraine authorities stand at 14,000 while figures provided by US sources of Russians killed-in-action standing at 7000.

Someone pointed out that Komsomolskaya figures equals the the  number of American soldiers killed in Afghanistan for a whole decade. 
 


