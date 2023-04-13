Pro-Palestinian activists call for Ramzi Abbasi freedom

ALBAWABA - Pro-Palestinian activists released a campaign on social calling for the freedom of Palestinian advocate Ramzi Abbasi who was detained on April 2.

Hundreds of tweets emerged online along with the hashtag " #الحرية_لرمزي_العباسي, which means Freedom for Ramzi Abbasi."

Israeli forces stopped Abbasi, who is from the town of Silwan, while he was driving his car in Jerusalem, and took him to the "Al-Maskoubiya" interrogation center, according to local media.

مشكلة رمزي انه معه كاميرا نقلت للعالم الخارجي جمال فلسطين وبشاعة نظام الفصل العنصري الاستعماري. #الحرية_لرمزي_العباسي pic.twitter.com/KDDCMzL8Zm — Samar D Jarrah (@SamarDJarrah) April 13, 2023

He was on his way back from visiting his ill mother in a hospital in Jerusalem. Abbasi's mother has been in hospital for the past 9 months as she was suffering from an issue in her liver.

According to his wife Shaima'a, the allegations under which the Palestinian activist was arrested by Israeli police are still unclear as Abbasi is now facing a confidential trial. She added that his family and his lawyer were banned from reaching him.

Palestinian activist is a well-known traveller with over 389,000 followers on Instagram. The influencer is famous for documenting life under occupation and the challenges Palestinians face every day.