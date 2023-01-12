Putin's alleged mistress has $109M net worth

ALBAWABA - A report shared claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged mistress Svetlana Krivonogikh has a net worth of over $100 million, the International Business Times revealed on Wednesday.

According to the alleged report, Krivonogikh, who used to be a house cleaner, now owns multiple properties including an apartment on Kamenny Island that was rented out last year for $9,000 a month.

The claim was made by a Telegram post shared by independent outlet Mozhem Obyasnit, citing estimates by independent Russian Media Proekt. Putin's alleged mistress is likely to have 7.7 billion rubles ($109 million).



Moreover, the report also indicates that Svetlana Krivonogikh bought a luxurious house in the center of St. Petersburg shortly after giving birth to her alleged daughter Elizaveta with the Russian president in 2004.

An investigation by the Moscow-based Proekt , shared in 2020, showed how Russian banks were used to finance Putin's alleged mistress and her four kids.

According to the Journalists who led the probe, Putin had a nearly two-decade affair with Svetlana, who is only known to the public as a businesswoman who owns billions of rubles worth of real estate across the country.