Putin's photos fill streets of Lebanon

ALBAWABA - A Reddit user shared a photo showing a billboard allegedly in Lebanon showing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The social media user, under the name @u/BruddaMSK, questioned the reason behind the billboards featuring the Russian president in Lebanon considering that Putin is not a close ally to any of the Lebanese parties.

The Reddit user posted the photo showing the billboard of Putin with a phrase written on it reading: "The guardian and protector of religions." A person allegedly said that the billboard was seen on the way from Bhamdoun city towards Beirut.

The person shockingly commented: "Some news sources claim billboards featuring Russia's Vladimir Putin recently started to appear in Lebanese cities; can anyone confirm this?"

Many social media users started to debate the billboard and the reason behind placing them on many streets in Lebanon.

A person wrote: "Someone paid for those billboards." Another one added: "Because Lebanese people have no identity so they identify with whatever fills the void in their soul."

According to some, the Russian president was pictured holding a copy of the Quran