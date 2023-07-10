Putin's photos fill streets of Lebanon

  1. Home
Published July 10th, 2023 - 10:44 GMT
Lebanon, Putin
Billboard of Putin in Lebanon. (Reddit)

ALBAWABA - A Reddit user shared a photo showing a billboard allegedly in Lebanon showing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The social media user, under the name @u/BruddaMSK, questioned the reason behind the billboards featuring the Russian president in Lebanon considering that Putin is not a close ally to any of the Lebanese parties.

The Reddit user posted the photo showing the billboard of Putin with a phrase written on it reading: "The guardian and protector of religions." A person allegedly said that the billboard was seen on the way from Bhamdoun city towards Beirut.

Some news sources claim billboards featuring Russia's Vladimir Putin recently started to appear in Lebanese cities; can anyone confirm this?
by u/BruddaMSK in lebanon

The person shockingly commented: "Some news sources claim billboards featuring Russia's Vladimir Putin recently started to appear in Lebanese cities; can anyone confirm this?"

Many social media users started to debate the billboard and the reason behind placing them on many streets in Lebanon. 

A person wrote: "Someone paid for those billboards." Another one added: "Because Lebanese people have no identity so they identify with whatever fills the void in their soul."

According to some, the Russian president was pictured holding a copy of the Quran

