Qasem Soleimani's Daughter Promotes 'Temporary Marriage' in Lebanon

A document was widely shared on Twitter revealing that Iranian General Qasem Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, donated two million dollars for girls who voluntarily join Hezbollah. Young women who join Hezbollah are asked to marry militants in what is called ‘temporary marriage’.

The document was signed by the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Hashim Safi Al-Din who is the cousin of Hassan Nasrallah the secretary-general of the group. Hashim is also considered as the "number two" in Hezbollah.

The document clarified that Zeinab Soleimani has allocated an amount of $2 million for the benefit of Hezbollah's social services. It further added Soleimani’s daughter has ordered that the amount be allocated to support young women affiliated with Hezbollah and those who are about to get married. However, under specific conditions.

Moreover, the document included nine rules on how to spend the two million dollar amount. First, the program should be named after Zeinab Soleimani and it’s only allocated for females.

In a case of a first marriage, the affiliated woman gets $1000. But, if it’s a second marriage the girl will get only $400. However, Mrs Zainab's gift can only be given twice to the same woman.

The program aimed at supporting all kinds of marriages including permanent marriages and temporary ones.

Iranians have denounced the huge amount sent by the daughter of the military general for girls affiliated to Hezbollah for marriage while civilians are dying from hunger and starvation in Tehran.

Famous Lebanese journalist, Maria Maaloof, shared a copy of the document on Twitter and wrote: “The Iranian people are dying of starvation and the virtuous Hajja Zainab, the daughter of Qassem Soleimani, donates $2 million to promote temporary marriage in Lebanon.”

Zainab Soleimani wed the son of the head of Hezbollah's executive council, Rida Hashem Safi al-Din, after less than six months of her father's assassination. The 29-year-old studied humanities at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran.

About General Qasem Soleimani:

Qasem Soleimani was an Iranian military officer who served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. From 1998 until his assassination in 2020 in Iraq he was commander of the Quds Force, an IRGC division primarily responsible for extraterritorial and clandestine military operations. During his lifetime, Soleimani also provided extensive assistance to Hezbollah in Lebanon.