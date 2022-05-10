  1. Home
Racial Slurs Shut Down US High School Prom

Published May 10th, 2022 - 08:09 GMT
Party was held by Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School in Massachusetts. (Shutterstock: Blue Planet Studio)

Last week, a high school in the US state of Massachusetts had its junior prom party shut down by local authorities after racial slurs were shouted by a number of students.

According to sources in the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School, students yelled the N-word while singing along with a song that mentioned it, causing the principal, Bryan Menegoni to decide an early end to the event.

School officials explained that even though the racial slur was only shouted by a number of students, other students were upset as a result and explained their feelings to organizers. 

Local press reported that the song that had triggered the use of the slur was Caroline by the artist Aminé, an African American rapper, a choice that has since been questioned by school officials. However, the DJ in charge of the music during the prom party explained that the song was a common radio-appropriate one.

School administrators had then decided to end the event and started an immediate investigation in cooperation with the local police in Wenham, Massachusetts.

The use of racial slurs, particularly the N-word, is not illegal in the US. However, it has been widely frowned upon in social and formal settings, given the historical context referring to decades of slavery in the United States.

