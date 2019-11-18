  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'Rape for Rape': Ex Indian Army General Urges Mass Rape of Muslim Women in Kashmir

'Rape for Rape': Ex Indian Army General Urges Mass Rape of Muslim Women in Kashmir

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published November 18th, 2019 - 09:50 GMT
Former Major General SP Sinha
Former Major General SP Sinha

A former general of the Indian army is taking heat on social media after he angrily called for the rape and killing of women in Kashmir by security forces.

In a chaotic video that circulated online, Major General SP Sinha, who is now a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, can be seen vociferously advocating war crimes, yelling “death for death, rape for rape.” 

The ex-military man has been accused of historically using rape as a strategy. In 1991, the then Brigadier Sinha assembled Sikh villagers in a locality, calling for ‘creating a new breed for Punjab’ when the Indian military was crushing the Sikh movement in Punjab.

Furious online voices condemned the general's statements and feared for the future of their country. 

Some people pointed out that Sinha was merely publicizing an already existing reality on the ground and that he was not the first nor the only one to advocate for such tactics. 

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been under a military curfew since August 5, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the constitutional autonomy of the region and arrested thousands of people.

According to 1996 Human Rights Watch report, India uses rape as a “counter-insurgency tactic” in Indian Occupied Kashmir to terrorize the populace. Earlier this year, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was removed from her position after she encouraged “Hindu brothers” to gang-rape Muslim women openly in the streets. 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...