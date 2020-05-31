  1. Home
Raped and Forced to Deny It Online: Police Report on Egyptian Tiktok Star's Case

Published May 31st, 2020 - 08:33 GMT
Raped and Forced to Deny It Online: Police Report on Egyptian Tiktok Star's Case
17-years-old Menna was indeed lured into meeting friends in a hotel room where she was beaten up and raped by her 25-years-old boyfriend. (Twitter @:resilient______)

Weeks after her controversial video, in which she spoke out about being raped and beaten up, Egyptian officials have finally released their investigative report on well-known Tiktok teenage figure Menna Abdelaziz.

According to a statement by the public prosecutor, 17-years-old Menna was indeed lured into meeting friends in a hotel room a few weeks ago, where she was beaten up and raped by her 25-years-old boyfriend, who according to her orchestrated the attack that was filmed and leaked online.

The official statement also revealed that Menna was later "forced by her boyfriend's family to post an online video explaining that he didn't attack her."

The public prosecutor concluded that "Menna's background being from a broken family and her need to make a living drove her into questionable relationships which resulted in the latest attack."

Menna has been in detention, in addition to six other people, after she posted a video showing bruises on her body and revealing that she had just been raped by her boyfriend.

the incident caused strong backlash from commentators, who accused her of staging claims to score more social media popularity. Some users also attacked her for "her provocative content."

Menna's boyfriend, Mazen, known to her online followers, led social media posts arguing that "they are in a relationship which means that he couldn't have possibly raped her."

Social media users fired back at him saying that forcing her into sexual activity qualifies as an assault.

A few days later Menna appeared in a new video saying that Mazen had nothing to do with the attack. Her shaking voice in the video urged followers to assume that she was threatened and forced to film the video.

Social media users expressed their sympathy with Menna and called for her immediate release, urging the community "to acknowledge rape victims."

 


