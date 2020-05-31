Raped and Forced to Deny It Online: Police Report on Egyptian Tiktok Star's Case

Weeks after her controversial video, in which she spoke out about being raped and beaten up, Egyptian officials have finally released their investigative report on well-known Tiktok teenage figure Menna Abdelaziz.

I personally hate this statement, but I'm very fucking happy they finally took the victim's side. I hope those rapists get what they deserve #حق_منه_عبدالعزيز pic.twitter.com/Hb2Gz5xk3t — probably salma (@mightbesalma) May 30, 2020

According to a statement by the public prosecutor, 17-years-old Menna was indeed lured into meeting friends in a hotel room a few weeks ago, where she was beaten up and raped by her 25-years-old boyfriend, who according to her orchestrated the attack that was filmed and leaked online.

The official statement also revealed that Menna was later "forced by her boyfriend's family to post an online video explaining that he didn't attack her."

The public prosecutor concluded that "Menna's background being from a broken family and her need to make a living drove her into questionable relationships which resulted in the latest attack."

She tricked by her friends into going to his fkn apartment to have breakfast and then they proceeded to r*pe her, beat her, and film her during all of this and then there are some assholes out there blaming her for wearing revealing clothes wtf?????#حق_منه_عبد_العزيز — Hala (@hala_habahbe) May 23, 2020

Menna has been in detention, in addition to six other people, after she posted a video showing bruises on her body and revealing that she had just been raped by her boyfriend.

the incident caused strong backlash from commentators, who accused her of staging claims to score more social media popularity. Some users also attacked her for "her provocative content."

We live with sick ppl who are shaming the girl that got BEATEN AND RAPED instead of arresting the rapist#حق_منه_عبدالعزيز pic.twitter.com/oNS2wLcTIt — Ranaa💜 (@Ranaaherdan) May 23, 2020

Menna's boyfriend, Mazen, known to her online followers, led social media posts arguing that "they are in a relationship which means that he couldn't have possibly raped her."

In order to escape accountability for his crimes the perpetrator does everything in his power to promote forgetting If secrecy fails the perpetrator attacks the credibility of his victim. If he cannot silence her absolutely, he tries to make sure no one listens

#حق_منه_عبدالعزيز pic.twitter.com/B6Y3ZhYwzG — Shuruq♀️ (@Shuk2019) May 23, 2020

Social media users fired back at him saying that forcing her into sexual activity qualifies as an assault.

MAZEN IBRAHIM IS A RAPIST. Investigations discovered that the incident happened in a hotel in haram with Mazen, Menna and 5 of their friends. The police got his confession to beating up and raping 17 year old Menna AbdelAziz. With the help of one male friend and another female. — Manmouna (@curlyyfurlyy) May 30, 2020

A few days later Menna appeared in a new video saying that Mazen had nothing to do with the attack. Her shaking voice in the video urged followers to assume that she was threatened and forced to film the video.

after a 17 yr old CHILD in egypt was raped+beaten by a 25 year old man on TAPE, she came out on ig live swollen and bruised to tell her story and is now being blamed bc she “dances on tiktok” and “dresses provocatively”



shame the RAPIST not the VICTIM#حق_منه_عبد_العزيز — natalie🇱🇧ناتالي (@natooshfatoosh) May 23, 2020

Social media users expressed their sympathy with Menna and called for her immediate release, urging the community "to acknowledge rape victims."