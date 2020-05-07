Raped and Killed In a Mosque! Police Reveals Horrifying Details on the 8-Year Iraqi Victim

People at the Iraqi city of Zummar are in shock over a horrendous crime that took place earlier this week.

المغتصبان ابن عم الطفل و ابن الجيران



- أعلنت وزارة الداخلية العراقية، اليوم الأربعاء، عن القبض على مغتصب وقاتل الطفل #شاهين في محافظة نينوى، شمال العراق، بعد ارتكاب جريمته بـ(72) ساعة pic.twitter.com/4uqhLPM62Z — هيئة المشاهير (@almobark_) May 6, 2020

Translation: "The two offenders are a cousin and a neighbor. On Wednesday, the Iraqi ministry of interior has announced the arrest of the rapists and killers of the kid Shahine in city of Nineveh north of Iraq, 72 hours after the crime."

8-year old Shahine was found dead and covered in blood in a bathroom at one of the city's mosques raising questions over the culprits and their motives.

Five days after the crime, the police were able to identify two teenagers, Sahine's cousin and neighbor, who admitted to luring the young boy into one of the empty mosques where they "took turns" raping him before ending his life using a huge rock.

The two offenders reportedly took advantage of empty mosques, due to social distancing rules, amid the coronavirus outbreak and committed their crime assuming no one will see them.

The confessions reported by the police flooded social media platforms, were users circulated photos of Shahine, on the same day of the crime and others showing his body with blood marks all over the place.

Several Tweets urged officials to carry out the most extreme punishments, in order to stop similar criminal behaviors.

لازم اعدام كلاب بشرية في الشهر الفضيل حسبي الله ونعم الوكيل عليهم — ام مهند (@amo3379) May 6, 2020

Translation: "They should be executed for what they've done during this holy month."

تكفون لا تعدمونهم على طول عذبوهم اطول فترة ممكنة لين يموتون من التعذيب — . (@JustsayingKH) May 6, 2020

Translation: "I hope they don't execute them right away. They should be tortured for as long as possible until they die."