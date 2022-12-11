Rare photos of John F. Kennedy 'day before assassination' released

ALBAWABA - 59 years after his assassination, rare photos of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy one day before his death were released for auction.

According to the Daily Mail, the 13 pictures date back to Nov. 21, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie were having a tour in Houston and they were taken by Cecil Stoughton, the official White House photographer.

Some of the photos include the back-then vice president, Lyndon B. Johnson. He was riding in the car behind the 35th U.S. president John F. Kennedy at the time of the assassination. The governor of Texas, John Connally, who was shot and wounded in the assassination the next day, was also seen in the rare pictures.

Furthermore, sources suggested that the photos are expected to be sold at £500 (around $612) each.

About John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy, often referred to by his initials JFK, was born on May 29, 1917. He was the youngest person to assume the presidency by election. On Nov. 22, 1963, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. His vice president, Lyndon B. Johnson, assumed the presidency upon Kennedy's death.