Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar Are Not the First to be Banned from Entering Israel

Randa Darwish

Published August 18th, 2019 - 11:14 GMT
The controversy over Israel’s decision to ban two US Congresswomen; Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country on political grounds is still ongoing.

 


 

On Thursday, Israel’s government announced blocking Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel in a visit that was scheduled during the weekend in support of Palestinians rights and aim at highlighting the Palestinians’ struggle under Israel’s apartheid system.

The ban had quoted plans by the congresswomen to promote the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS), due to their support of the movement and their strong criticism against Israel alongside other members of the Congress.

Yet, a tweet by US Donald Trump a day before the announcement is believed to be the motive that triggered the Israeli government to take the decision.

In the aftermath of the decision, condemning voices have been on the rise in support of the two US lawmakers and Israel’s discrimination against voices critical of its apartheid system.

While the story created the usual jeers in regard to the notion of Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East, it went viral prompting many Arabis and non-Arabs to share their stories when Israel banned them from entering the country on political grounds.

Apparently, this is not Israel’s first time to ban lawmakers and voices critical of Israel from entering the country amid fears of revealing the truth of their apartheid and discriminatory system against Palestinians and non-Jewish citizens of Israel

Many have started remembering the names of high-profile figures who were denied entry to Israel; including US academic Norman Finkelstein who was deported back after arriving at Tel Aviv’s airport in 2008 due to “security reasons”.

British activist Garry Spedding was also denied entry and banned from the country for five years as he was set to meet with peace advocates in the country.

Many people have jumped in on the story and more names were remembered; including U.N. human rights investigator Makarim Wibisono and the American activist Ariel Gold.

 

