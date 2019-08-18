Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar Are Not the First to be Banned from Entering Israel

The controversy over Israel’s decision to ban two US Congresswomen; Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar from entering the country on political grounds is still ongoing.





On Thursday, Israel’s government announced blocking Omar and Tlaib from entering Israel in a visit that was scheduled during the weekend in support of Palestinians rights and aim at highlighting the Palestinians’ struggle under Israel’s apartheid system.

The ban had quoted plans by the congresswomen to promote the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS), due to their support of the movement and their strong criticism against Israel alongside other members of the Congress.

Yet, a tweet by US Donald Trump a day before the announcement is believed to be the motive that triggered the Israeli government to take the decision.

It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds. Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

In the aftermath of the decision, condemning voices have been on the rise in support of the two US lawmakers and Israel’s discrimination against voices critical of its apartheid system.

Here's a diff framing: @RashidaTlaib is supported by members of Jewish community who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian right to boycott - an American constitutional right - while Jewish institutional world in the U.S. continues to normalize Trump and Netanyahu https://t.co/xsQtlPJJmy — Mairav Zonszein מרב זונשיין (@MairavZ) August 16, 2019

While the story created the usual jeers in regard to the notion of Israel as the only democracy in the Middle East, it went viral prompting many Arabis and non-Arabs to share their stories when Israel banned them from entering the country on political grounds.

I’m not Palestinian, nor am I Arab American, nor a Muslim. So I will never know what it’s like to be denied entry to Israel or Palestine on that basis, as @RashidaTlaib & @IlhanMN have been.



However, this is my passport, stamped in 2014 when Israel denied my entry at the border. pic.twitter.com/4WTFz3OvzC — Julia Salazar (@JuliaCarmel__) August 17, 2019

Apparently, this is not Israel’s first time to ban lawmakers and voices critical of Israel from entering the country amid fears of revealing the truth of their apartheid and discriminatory system against Palestinians and non-Jewish citizens of Israel

Many have started remembering the names of high-profile figures who were denied entry to Israel; including US academic Norman Finkelstein who was deported back after arriving at Tel Aviv’s airport in 2008 due to “security reasons”.

Norman Finkelstein is a jew banned by Israel. They're also racist, black jews cant become citizens. — Alvaro (@solobarza1899) August 16, 2019

British activist Garry Spedding was also denied entry and banned from the country for five years as he was set to meet with peace advocates in the country.

British peace activist Garry Spedding, who also works with the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust was denied entry to israel today. He was held at the airport and sent back. Those who work for peace and human rights are considered a threat to the Jewish state. https://t.co/IVXxSUKxC8 — David Lane (@davidlane1955) January 15, 2019

Many people have jumped in on the story and more names were remembered; including U.N. human rights investigator Makarim Wibisono and the American activist Ariel Gold.

Among those Israel has barred: U.N. human rights investigator Makarim Wibisono https://t.co/u283KI1lw0 — Neil (@NPSusa) August 15, 2019