Refuses Israelis! Banned Algerian Judo Player Takes IAF to Arbitration

ALBAWABA - He is being hailed as an Arab hero for refusing to face his Israeli opposite at the last Tokyo Olympics that was held in July 2021.



Judo Champion Algerian fighter Fethi Nourine has become an Arab sensation for refusing to fight an Israeli judo competitor because of his political stands regarding the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

"عوقبتُ ظلما لاتهامي بخلط السياسة بالرياضة لكن التاريخ أنصفنا".. بطل الجودو الجزائري فتحي نورين يعتزم اللجوء لمحكمة التحكيم الرياضية الدولية للطعن في قرار إيقافه بسبب رفضه مواجهة لاعب إسرائيلي pic.twitter.com/KuVmiLoF3h — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) March 8, 2022

His move is now being lauded by netizens on social media platforms as an Arab sportsman standing up for his principles which is not to normalize with the Israelis under any circumstances and as long as they occupy Palestine.



This off course has upset many international sports bodies and councils who called it as mixing sports with politics. Nourine's refusal also angered the International Judo Federation and after investigations imposed a 10-year ban on the player for his actions and suspending him from international games. His trainer Amar Benikhlef was also banned from being involved in the sport.

When it came to the issue of honor, which is Palestine, you punished this young Algerian because he refused to compete with his opponent, who was from the occupying entity #فتحي نورين pic.twitter.com/B5ZLDBge7Y — Ameursief (@Ameursief1) February 28, 2022

As expected this also upset them as something that is grossly unfair. Nourine is a long-time championship and is now planning to contest his suspension by going to the international Court of Arbitration of Sports, accusing the body of "double standards."

بعد إيقافه لمدة 10 سنوات بسبب اتهامه بتسييس الرياضة بعد رفضه مواجهة لاعب "إسرائيلي"!

بطل الجودو الجزائري #فتحي_نورين يقرر رفع دعوى ضد المحكمة الرياضية، بسبب إزدواجية المعايير.

بطولة من نوع آخر سيخوضها بطلنا فتحي.

كلنا معك 💚 pic.twitter.com/lK9rXd2lAM — #سعوديون_مع_الاقصى (@Saudis2018) March 8, 2022

Many social media buffs have praised the Algerian player for initially refusing to face an Israeli and then for his last action to take the Judo body to arbitration so that he can put his case forward.



His name is being uttered on the social media with hashtags both in Arabic and English ( #فتحي_نورين, #FethiNourine). As well, his name is also being uttered under different sections of social media platforms: One says:

لاعب الجودو الجزائري فتحي نورين: "لقد أوقفوني عن ممارسة اللعبة 10 سنوات لأنني رفضت مواجهة لاعب إسرائيلي بتهمة خلط الرياضة بالسياسة، ها هم يفعلونها مع روسيا" — تركي الشلهوب (@TurkiShalhoub) March 8, 2022

"I swear to God, a salute to Noreen..he is the Algerian sports hero for refusing to meet a an Israeli player...I salute you for this."



Many Arab sportsmen refuse to compete with Israelis in international competitions. Take the case of Abdul Razzaq Al-Baghli from Kuwait. He withdrew from the Motosurf Championship in the UAE to avoid competing against an Israeli competitor. This is how one sees it: