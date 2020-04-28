Remembering Egyptian Poet and Lyricist Mido Zuhair

The 46 year old popular poet and lyricist Mido Zuhai passed away on Sunday after suffering a major drop in blood pressure.

The poet left a legacy, well appreciated by Egyptian Arabic alternative music and modern poetry lovers; the poems Ho’net Hawa (Air Syringe), as well as his poem Azraq (Blue), which was also turned into a one-man show and recited by actor Ahmad Hilmi, and a number of collaborations with musicians notably.

According to Arablit Quarterly, “Zoheir was widely beloved, and readers crowded into the Cairo International Book Fair to get copies of his popular poetry collection, Ho’net Hawa (Air Syringe).”

He wrote the lyrics for a number of albums, including “Lekhfa”, released in 2017. The album was the project of independent artists Maryam Saleh, Maurice Louca, and Tamer Abu Ghazaleh.

Mido’s lyrics were sung by bands like Wast Al-Balad and Black Tima, who wrote tributes for him on their social media accounts. Well known Egyptian films also used his lyrics for their theme songs.