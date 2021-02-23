Remembering Malcolm X, the US Civil Rights Activist and Pioneer

Who is Malcolm X and why is he super famous not only in the West but also across the Middle East? And how Did he gain his popularity?

The world has marked the 56th anniversary of the death of US Civil Rights activist and pioneer Malcolm X on Sunday, February 21st, as they highlight his legacy of activism and his stand against racism and discrimination in all its forms.

On the anniversary of Malcolm X's death, Justice for Patrick Kimmons marched. Letha Winston, Patrick's mother, and @Jahdi_ repeatedly acknowledged Malcom X's work in the fight towards Black liberation and why we must continue.

The family of Malcolm X, former American minister, is still seeking to get truth and justice about the rights activist’s assassination; after laywers discovered new evidence of a conspiracy by the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to kill Malcolm in Harlem in 1965.

How #MalcolmX is still misunderstood and misused. Reflections on the anniversary of his martyrdom.

A letter claimed to be written by Ray Wood while he was working as an undercover police officer at the time, will be examined in: “Wood wrote about Malcolm’s deathbed; confessing that the NYPD and the FBI wanted his assasination.” In the letter, he added that he was there to make sure Malcolm’s security was arrested days before the assassination so that he did not have any protection at the Audubon Ballroom, where he was killed.

Once I was, yes. But now I have turned my direction away from anything that’s racist.



Once I was, yes. But now I have turned my direction away from anything that's racist.

– Malcolm X

Malcolm X is not only familiar in the US, but he is also a well known personality after he left he converted to Islam in March 1964 and travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform pilgrimage in Mecca that same year.

Malcolm X has adopted the Muslim name El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz.

"You're not to be so blind with patriotism that you can't face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or says it."



"You're not to be so blind with patriotism that you can't face reality. Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or says it."

~ El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz

Malcolm was one of the people who strongly rejected the civil rights movement's strategy of nonviolence. His speeches had a powerful effect on his audiences, who were generally African Americans in northern and western cities. Many of them‍—‌tired of being told to wait for freedom, justice, equality and respect. They felt that he articulated their complaints better than the civil rights movement did.

He is regarded as the second most influential leader of the Nation of Islam in the west after Elijah Muhammad.