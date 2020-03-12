  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Reports of Female Detainee Cutting Her Veins in UAE Jail

Reports of Female Detainee Cutting Her Veins in UAE Jail

Published March 12th, 2020 - 10:12 GMT
Reports of a Female Detainee Attempting Suicide in UAE Jail Cutting Her Veins
22-year-old Maryam Al Balushi has attempted suicide by cutting a vein in her hand. (Shutterstock)

The International Campaign for Freedom in the United Arab Emirates reported that 22-year-old Maryam Al Balushi has attempted suicide by cutting a vein in her hand recently, weeks after she has been held in solitary confinement.

Social media users launched the hashtag #SaveMariam calling on authorities to end what they called "inhumane treatment" that may have affected her mental health leading her to try to end her life.

Translation: "UAE: Freedom of speech prisoner Maryam Al Balushi has had a mental breakdown that pushed her to cut a vein in her hand, following threats of launching a new case against her  for refusing an order to record confessions to be aired on official TV. It is worth noting that she's been transferred to solitary confinement at Wathba prison in mid-February 2020."

Al Balushi was arrested in 2015 on grounds of financially supporting a terrorist group. According to her lawyer, the accusations against her were based on a well-intended donation she made to a Syrian family during the Syrian civil war.

In 2018, Maryam made a voice recording providing more details about her case and the abuse she has been facing along with many other female detainees.

 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...