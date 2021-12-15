Reports of a Qatari Activist Being Killed by Family After Returning From the UK

Qatari human rights activist Nouf Al-Maadeed had left Qatar in November 2019 to the UK through Ukraine, fleeing from family abuse she had described later on. However, her recent return last October after receiving vows of protection from the Qatari government has resulted in her disappearance amid online fears that she might have been killed.

Nouf Al-Maadeed's name has been trending on social media networks following a statement by the Gulf Centre for Human Rights expressing concerns over reports that suggest Al-Maadeed might have been killed by her family after returning from Cardiff to Qatar.

Translation: "Reports confirm the killing of human rights activist Nouf Al-Maadeed in Qatar."

The statement reported that Nouf Al-Maadeed was abducted by family members on the 13th of October 2021 in Qatar, after officials ordered an end to police protection that was provided to her as per promises made by the Qatari government prior to her return to her home country a few months ago.

The Gulf Centre for Human Rights expressed fears over news that Nouf Al-Maadeed was killed by family members on the same night and urged the Qatari government to uncover the truth in terms of her fate.

In past Instagram posts by Nouf, she had revealed three killing attempts by her family over the years, naming her father amongst the individuals who showed up at a hotel she staying at in an effort to end her life.

She ran away from her abusive family, applied for asylum in the #UK then withdrew it to come back to #Qatar believing the promises of her government that she'll be protected. They handed her over to her family instead. Human rights defender Noof AlMaadeed is reportedly murdered. pic.twitter.com/LqtowFodwd — Lina Alhathloul لينا الهذلول (@LinaAlhathloul) December 14, 2021

Nouf's last Instagram post was on the 6th of October 2021 and she has been out of reach since then.

Online people used the hashtag #نوف_المعاضيد asking the Qatari government to locate her, reveal her fate, and to make the best to protect her in case she is still alive.