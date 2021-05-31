  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. #Rescue_Yazidis_Kidnapped: Iraqis Want to Save Yazidis Missing Since ISIS Days

#Rescue_Yazidis_Kidnapped: Iraqis Want to Save Yazidis Missing Since ISIS Days

Published May 31st, 2021 - 09:53 GMT
Hundreds of people demonstrated in different Iraqi states in favor of missing Yazidi women.
Demonstration in Basra to raise awareness of the 2,800 Yezidi women that remain missing 7 years after the genocide. (Twitter)
Highlights
Thousands of Yazidi women are still missing despite end of war with ISIS.

Despite ISIS defeat in Iraq, more than 2,800 Yazidi women have been missing for 7 years. Activists and protesters in Iraq have raised their voices calling on the government to find and rescue them.

Also Read“Who Killed Me?”: Iraqis Want Slain Activists’ Killers in Jail“Who Killed Me?”: Iraqis Want Slain Activists’ Killers in Jail

Hundreds of people demonstrated in different Iraqi states such as Basra, Sinjar, and Snuny to call for the rescue of thousands of missing Yazidis.

People carried banners that had pictures of Yazidi women, whose destiny is still unknown and read “If you can’t remove injustice then tell everyone about it.”   

During ISIS attacks and control of several areas, they tried to kill the Yazidi minority community in Iraq and take women and children as captives to sell them as slaves.

Furthermore, a social media campaign kicked off under the hashtags #Rescue_Yazidis_Kidnapped #RescueYazidisKidnapped and #انقذوا_الايزيديات_المختطفات”.

The families of the Yazidis are now seeking justice for missing members, especially kids and women, who were taken to serve as slaves while men and eldery people were immediately being shot and buried in shallow graves, years after the war with ISIS ended.

According to media sources, the Iraqi authorities found 82 mass graves across Sinjar. 6,000 women and children are believed to be kidnapped by the Islamic state, while 2800 Yazidis are still missing.

A Yazidi woman survivor shared her story with ISIS on Twitter saying: “When an ISIS man would force me into a room with him, I could hear my children screaming & crying outside the door. He forced 2 of them to stand outside barefoot in snow until he finished with me.”

Yazidis are an endogamous and mostly Kurmanji-speaking ethnoreligious group, indigenous to Upper Mesopotamia. The majority of them are living in the Middle East in the disputed territories of Northern Iraq, primarily in the Nineveh and Dohuk governorates.

Tags:YazidiIraqBasraprotestsHashtags

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...