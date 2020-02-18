  1. Home
'Resist Corruption!' Is Hezbollah Losing Its Fan Base as Lebanese People Grow More Frustrated?

Riham Darwish

Published February 18th, 2020 - 07:27 GMT
The video was widely circulated online with many commentators expressing their support of the woman's demands. (Twitter)

A short video clip of a Lebanese woman angrily addressing political leaders has gone viral, as she called on Shia politicians who support Hezbollah to "resist corruption and to stop linking financial aid with politics." 

In the video, the woman shares frustrations that average Lebanese people face on a daily basis because of deteriorating economic conditions in the country.

The video was widely circulated online with many commentators expressing their support of the woman's demands, as the country undergoes serious turmoil due to unprecedented mass protests that erupted last October calling for political change.

Translation: Prices have been crazily spiking and the ministry of economy is blaming it on having little officers to control the markets. Lebanon is revolting."

Many people on social media also noted that the on-going economic crisis in Lebanon, mostly evident in the shortage of US dollars and a spike in prices, might result in prominent political parties losing their fanbase, especially Hezbollah.

The party had gained wide support because of its role in resisting the Israeli occupation of Southern Lebanon between the years 1982-2000, but as domestic circumstances take precedence, this could soon change.


