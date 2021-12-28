Responding to TikToker: Apple’s Siri Finally Recognizes Palestine

Last month, a Palestinian TikToker posted several videos showing her asking Apple's Siri about time in Palestine and Palestinian cities in the West Bank, all were unrecognized by the virtual assistant.

The videos posted by the TikToker whose account is called "Mindful Traveler" drew the attention of many online users who protested the fact that Apple's advanced virtual assistant was not programmed to recognize Palestinian territories, while it fully recognized Israel.

Moreover, videos also showed that Apple's Siri recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in accordance with the US administration's decisions that are not aligned with international laws.

The application also failed to recognize East Jerusalem, nor Ramallah, both major Palestinian cities.

As other TikTok users posted videos showing that Amazon's Alexa, the main competitor for Apple's Siri does in fact recognize more Palestinian cities than Siri, except for East Jerusalem.

However, only this week, Mind Traveler, followed by more than 43k people, posted another video celebrating the fact that Apple has responded to her viral video, adding West Bank cities data, including that of East Jerusalem.

Pro-Palestine online activists have been reporting different levels of bias against their cause in the Western-controlled media and tech devices. These arguments have been gaining particularly growing popularity following the April/May 2021 crises between Israel and the Palestinians, in the wake of East Jerusalem's forced expulsions and the Israeli military operation against the Gaza Strip.