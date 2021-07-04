Richardson's Suspension Triggers Calls to Boycott Tokyo Olympics

Only weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, US sprinter and athlete has received a one-month suspension after she tested positive for marijuana.

Sha'Carri Richardson is suspended for a month after testing positive for marijuana in Oregon, where it is legal. She cannot run the Olympic 100m race but may do relays.



She told NBC she used marijuana, banned by anti-doping agencies, to cope after her biological mother's death. pic.twitter.com/YcPpUlWeOW — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 2, 2021

While Sha'Carri Richardson has opened up about her use of marijuana during the week that followed her mother's death, saying it was meant to help her cope with the grief, the decision to suspend her for one month starting from the 28th of June could jeopardize her participation at the Olympics.

Even though the United States Anti-Doping Agency said that the US athlete has accepted the decision, online people expressed dissatisfaction, saying that using marijuana, which is legal in a number of US states should not stop athletes from taking part in international sports events that could make their careers.

Hopefully, Sha'Carri Richardson will now get the support she needs to maintain her mental and emotional well-being as she grieves the loss of her mother. She is a great athlete and we can't wait to see her succeed. She'll be back! #ShaCarrieRichardson pic.twitter.com/wENI3BWIKG — Gerald Givens Jr. (@geraldgivensjr) July 3, 2021

Moreover, some users pointed out what they described as "double standards," saying that former American swimmer Michael Phelps who is the most decorated Olympian of all time did not face the same repercussions after leaked photos showed him smoking weed in 2009.

Rules and morals aside, there isn't a double standard when it comes to Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension vs. to Michael Phelps'.



Here's why it's not fair to compare the two:



(Also please follow @sportingnews on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/PbC3igle90 — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) July 2, 2021

In response, many commentators highlighted that Phelps' incident had caused a three-month suspension a year after 2008 Beijing Olympics.

However, some tweets remembered the time US entrepreneur and businessman Elon Musk smoked a joint during an interview on the Joe Rogan's Podcast in 2018, saying that it still did not affect his SpaceX's deals with the federal government.

“The rules are the rules,” Biden says in Michigan when asked about Sha’ Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension for marijuana use. @itskerrii will miss the 100m race during the Olympic games in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/T1RcyeFjGJ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 3, 2021

We worked with @RepRaskin and the Subcommittee on Civil Rights & Civil Liberties to formally ask @USAntiDoping to end Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension.



Their decision lacks any scientific basis. It's rooted solely in the systemic racism that's long driven anti-marijuana laws. pic.twitter.com/F28c5ScI1D — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 3, 2021

Commenting on the issue, US President Joe Biden responded by saying "the rules are the rules," suggesting there is nothing he can do about it. Meanwhile, a number of US progressive legislators signed a letter in which they asked the US Anti-Doping Agency to end Richardon's suspension before the international event.