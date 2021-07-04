  1. Home
  Richardson's Suspension Triggers Calls to Boycott Tokyo Olympics

Richardson's Suspension Triggers Calls to Boycott Tokyo Olympics

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published July 4th, 2021 - 08:22 GMT
Sha'Carri Richardson
Richardson admitted to smoking pot a week after her mothers' death to cope with the grief. (Twitter)

Only weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, US sprinter and athlete has received a one-month suspension after she tested positive for marijuana.

While Sha'Carri Richardson has opened up about her use of marijuana during the week that followed her mother's death, saying it was meant to help her cope with the grief, the decision to suspend her for one month starting from the 28th of June could jeopardize her participation at the Olympics.

Even though the United States Anti-Doping Agency said that the US athlete has accepted the decision, online people expressed dissatisfaction, saying that using marijuana, which is legal in a number of US states should not stop athletes from taking part in international sports events that could make their careers.

Moreover, some users pointed out what they described as "double standards," saying that former American swimmer Michael Phelps who is the most decorated Olympian of all time did not face the same repercussions after leaked photos showed him smoking weed in 2009.

In response, many commentators highlighted that Phelps' incident had caused a three-month suspension a year after 2008 Beijing Olympics.

However, some tweets remembered the time US entrepreneur and businessman Elon Musk smoked a joint during an interview on the Joe Rogan's Podcast in 2018, saying that it still did not affect his SpaceX's deals with the federal government.

Commenting on the issue, US President Joe Biden responded by saying "the rules are the rules," suggesting there is nothing he can do about it. Meanwhile, a number of US progressive legislators signed a letter in which they asked the US Anti-Doping Agency to end Richardon's suspension before the international event.

Tags:Sha'Carri RichardsonOlympicsmarijuanaSuspensionAthleteMicheal Phelps#LetShaCarriRun

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

