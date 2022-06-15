Rising Tuberculosis Cases Among Bahraini Prisoners in Jaw Prison Questioned

Amnesty International has released a report decrying the law response of the Bahraini government toward the increasing Tuberculosis cases inside Jaw prison. According to the organization's report, at least two people are believed to be infected with Tuberculosis in the Bahraini prison during May/June months.

🚨 تتعامل السلطات #البحرينية بإهمال فادح مع حالات السلّ المؤكّدة في #سجن_جو 👇 — منظمة العفو الدولية (@AmnestyAR) June 2, 2022

Translations: "The Bahraini authorities deal with the confirmed cases of tuberculosis in Jaw Prison with gross negligence"

Two people were deprived of getting the right medical treatment despite being suspected of being infected with Tuberculosis. Amnesty further added a third detainee at Jaw prison was taken to the hospital and his family was informed that he is infected.

The NGO said a fourth prisoner there was confirmed to have Tuberculosis but was denied medical care or treatment by the Jaw prison authorities leaving him almost paralyzed.

#البحرين: استجابة السلطات البحرينية غير الكافية لمعالجة حالات #السل في السجن تُظهر عدم اهتمام مثير للقلق بصحة السجناء، وتعرّض حقهم في الصحة لخطر شديد. ولم تحرك سلطات السجن ساكناً لفترة طويلة جداً لمواجهة خطر وقوع المزيد من الإصابات https://t.co/ITyu5kfuPg — منظمة العفو الدولية (@AmnestyAR) June 10, 2022

“The Bahraini authorities must immediately provide the necessary medical care to the imprisoned patients. It should take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, including voluntary testing for tuberculosis for people with symptoms. The authorities should also conduct further investigations into any allegations of delays in receiving health care, and hold those responsible to account,” Amna Guellali, Deputy Middle East and North Africa Director at Amnesty International said.

Tuberculosis cases are increasing inside Jaw prison rising fears and questions among the families of those who are jailed in the Bahrani prison, especially after the low response from the authorities.

فقد تأكّدت إصابة حسن عبدالله "بطي" من خلال الفحص الطبي الذي خضع له، مع ذلك، نُقل من المستشفى إلى السجن مجددًا لينضمّ إلى السجناء الآخرين بعد يومَيْن من إطلاع الطبيب عائلته أنّه مصاب بالسلّ. pic.twitter.com/u2GdBWJz7l — منظمة العفو الدولية (@AmnestyAR) June 2, 2022

Families of detainees and human rights organizations have urged the Bahraini government of intensifying medical care inside the Jaw prison and called on them to rapidly treat and test those who show signs of Tuberculosis.

About Tuberculosis:

Tuberculosis, known as BT, is a bacterial infection spread through inhaling tiny droplets from the coughs or sneezes of an infected person. It mainly affects the lungs, but it can affect any part of the body. Tuberculosis is a potentially serious condition, but it can be cured if it's treated with the right antibiotics.