Riyadh Season, Tourism Campaign and Now Religious Propaganda? Korean YouTuber "Converts to Islam" After Visiting Saudi Arabia

A famous South Korea based YouTuber announced his conversion to Islam after his latest visit to Saudi Arabia.

Over the past three months, he documented his journey between Jeddah and Riyadh on his YouTube Channel “Yongsworld”.

The Korean YouTuber uploaded a video showing the moment he pronounced the two testimonies, which is required in Islamic conversion. He also illustrated Islamic prayer, announcing his intention to learn the Qur’an.

In the viral video, he explains that he comes from a Christian family, and that he went to the church until the age of 15. He said that his mental rest began to collapse, and that after his visit to the Kingdom, he began to learn about Islam and found peace and happiness again.

Since the killing of Khashoggi last year, Saudi Arabia has been making a massive effort into distracting the world from its political and social corruptions by promoting tourism and creating an international festival called Riyadh season. The events in the festival include concerts, color runs, fashion shows and many more.

In addition, influencers from various Western countries have been promoting Saudi Arabia on social media platforms.YouTube has witnessed a large number of Western YouTubers vlogging about their trips to Saudi Arabia.

This trend raises the question, are these YouTubers getting paid to spread Saudi propaganda? Or is the Kingdom really the magical place they make it out to be?