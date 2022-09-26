Roger Waters: Canceled in Poland Over Political Remarks

  1. Home
Published September 26th, 2022 - 06:30 GMT
Recent Instagram post by Roger Waters in support of Iranian women's protests following the death of 22 Mahsa Amini by Iranian 'morality' police. (Instagram: @rogerwaters)

Following a letter sent to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, upcoming concerts for the English singer Roger Waters in Poland have been canceled, over what has been considered "support for Russia".

In the open letter Pink Floyd's co-creator sent to Olena Zelenska, Roger Water urged Ukraine's first lady to persuade her husband to "ask Putin for peace" after blaming the Russian invasion of Ukraine on "extreme nationalists in Ukraine".

In response to Waters' open letter, Olena Zelenska responded by reminding the English Rock star of the fact that "Russia was the one that invaded Ukraine and destroyed cities and killed civilians".

Roger Waters further stirred controversy after a CNN interview during which he weighed on a number of international developments, including the war in Ukraine, on which he said that the United States and the Biden administration were "fueling" the war instead of seeking peace, calling it a "huge crime".

He also criticized NATO policies saying they "provoked Russia's Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine".

Roger Waters, 79, who is known for his bold political statements over the years also angered American commentators after saying that Taiwan is "part of China and has been recognized as such by the international community since 1984".

In response to Waters' statements, a city counselor of the Polish city of Krakow announced canceling concerts scheduled for Roger Waters next April, saying he needs to "sing in Moscow" instead.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Roger Waters (@rogerwaters)

Using his Instagram account, Roger Waters expressed support for Iranian women protesting across Iran over the last week, following the death of 22-years old Mahsa Amini who died of injuries she sustained as she was detained and beaten by Iran's "morality" police, who claim that "she was not wearing the mandatory headcover properly".

