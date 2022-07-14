Romantic Stare, Evil Nun! Lebanon Bans Minions Movie

Lebanese authorities are considering banning the screening of the latest Minions movie, called 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' which was released on July 1st. However, Lebanon refused to reveal the reasons behind its decision to prohibit the Minions movie causing a huge fuss and pushing people to shake their own imaginations and create conspiracy theories about the real motivation behind its ban.

Various reactions and opinions were said to clarify the banning of the Minions movie where theories ranged between the movie's evil nun character and the fact of a romantic stare between two Minions, who are defined as genderless characters.

#Minions The Rise Of Gru has been banned from screening in #Lebanon. Allegedly due to a kiss between two minion characters. The movie is screening normally in all other countries in the region and no country around the world has banned it. A new low for Lebanon. #censorship pic.twitter.com/6O2FXHU2I9 — Rawad (@rawadtaha) July 7, 2022

Dozens of speculations have been crashing social media as people started to analyze the Minions movie to see what's wrong with it that angered the Lebanese authorities to call for its banning from cinemas.

Furthermore, many Lebanese have strongly condemned the decision made by the General Security which demands banning the Minions movie from the country's screens defending their favorite film for being a super family movie that is safe to be watched by even young family members.

Least of our concerns right now, but I think (actually I'm 99% sure) that the new Minions movie might not be playing in Lebanon because of this 👇 Warning: click at your own risk. pic.twitter.com/95j243KlsX — Anis Tabet (@AnisTabet23) July 7, 2022

'Lebanon is a joke,' a person commented regarding the latest decision justifying that no other country decided to follow Lebanon's steps on this 'sham' decision and banned that Minions movie. Another Twitter user commented saying: "Lebanon's #1 national security risk is the Minions movie...".

(Source)

About the Minions movie:

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a 2022 American computer-animated comedy film produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures. The Minions movie is stared by super famous celebrities including Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson, and Lucy Lawless.

The Minions movie was delayed for two years over the Covid-19 virus but, it was first premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 13, 2022. The Minions movie was released in the US on July 1st, by Universal Pictures, in standard and select IMAX theaters.