Rumors behind taking Muslim boy from his family in Germany

ALBAWABA - German police and child protection agency officers appeared in a controversial video forcibly taking a Muslim boy from his family in Bremerhaven city. The video was widely shared on the internet, resulting in a massive engagement and questions about the reasons behind the action.

Rumors surfaced online about why the Muslim boy was snatched away from his family. Some social media users claimed that the boy's school teachers complained to the authorities that the boy's family was teaching him "hate speech against the LGBTQ+ community."

German police taking a Muslim boy away from his parents care because they raised him with beliefs against homosexuality. That’s their religion, his religion, their rights to raise their child with the right beliefs and the child’s rights to know. May Allah keep the boy on deen. pic.twitter.com/Xb5TbnDQB8 — 🃏س (@synszo) April 29, 2023

Others reported that the Muslim family was teaching the child that "transgenderism and LGBT stuff isn't accepted in Islam."

There were suggestions that neighbors of the family lodged a \complaint with the police as the boy was repeatedly heard screaming.

German police didn't divulge a reason for taking the boy away from his family, but said: "Taking children into care is always the last resort, and only happens for serious reasons."

It further noted that the decision is always made "to protect the family and children."

A young boy is forcefully removed from his family by child protection services & police.



His school was informed he was being taught that homosexuality & transgenderism were not acceptable because of his family's Islamic background.



The incident took place in Bremerhaven 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/17EWSlo0h6 — Raymond (@Raymond82310289) April 30, 2023

In the clip, family members were shouting at the officers, telling them that the little boy is suffering health issues, that he was distressed, and that he should not be taken away from them.

But one of the policemen was heard telling the family that it was the court and the youth welfare office's decision, and that they had to take him away, even if it was by force.

The video made noise globally. People asserted that the same situation was also taking place in Sweden, where the police and social services took many refugee kids from their parents for various reasons.