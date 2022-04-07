Runaway Princess Fears For Her Life if She is Forced to Return to Kuwait

  1. Home
Published April 7th, 2022 - 09:54 GMT
Mesaed Al-Mesaileem (L) Sheikha Moneera
Mesaed Al-Mesaileem (L) Sheikha Moneera

ALBAWABA - The Kuwaiti Princess is hashtaging in the social media  at #Kuwaitiprincess as well as #SheikhaMoneera. She is making headlines also in Arabic. So who is she? 

Sheikha Moneera is a princess belong to the Al Sabah family who rule Kuwait. She is the  granddaughter of Kuwait's late ruler Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and the great-niece of the country's present Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

That should mean she is well-connected but there is a story to tell. Sheikha Moneera ran away with her husband Mesaed Al-Mesaileem to Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2020 and are seeking asylum there.

Their story was highlighted by the international press because of its controversial nature. The London Guardian retells in detail their story, how they fled Kuwait, their critical views about the country, the blogging of  Al-Mesaileem and their dread and fear of what would happen if they were forced to go back to Kuwait.

Such seems likely because the Bosnia government has thus far refused to grant them stay in the country and the fact that an Interpol red notice has been issued against Al-Mesaileem for his political activism and criticism of the royal family. 

They saw they could face torture and threats to their life if they were forced to return. Their story has been trending on different social media platforms with varying accounts.

 

Tags:KuwaitBosniaSheikha MoneeraMesaed Al-Mesaileem

