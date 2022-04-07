Runaway Princess Fears For Her Life if She is Forced to Return to Kuwait

ALBAWABA - The Kuwaiti Princess is hashtaging in the social media at #Kuwaitiprincess as well as #SheikhaMoneera. She is making headlines also in Arabic. So who is she?

Sheikha Moneera is a princess belong to the Al Sabah family who rule Kuwait. She is the granddaughter of Kuwait's late ruler Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and the great-niece of the country's present Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

TROUBLED PRINCESS. #SheikhaMoneera Fahad al-Sabah, a #Kuwaitiprincess seeking asylum in Bosnia-Herzegovina claimed the Kuwaiti govt. is using an @INTERPOL_HQ red notice to intimidate & harass her & her partner, a prominent dissident blogger. https://t.co/LAuigUgjCg pic.twitter.com/oMtZwvCANn — Rights Corridor (@RightsCorridor) March 4, 2022

That should mean she is well-connected but there is a story to tell. Sheikha Moneera ran away with her husband Mesaed Al-Mesaileem to Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2020 and are seeking asylum there.

"مذكرة توقيف" من الانتربول استهدفت شيخة كويتية وشريكها "لأسباب سياسية"!



قال زوجان منشقان إن حياتهما ستكون مهددة إذا أعيدا من البوسنة إلى الكويت،!



قالت الشيخة منيرة فهد الصباح ومساعد المسيلم إنهما سيواجهان التعذيب والتهديد بحياتهما إذا أعيدا إلى الكويت بسبب نشاطهما السياسي! pic.twitter.com/h4rwnELrTq — فورست (@BeCareful51) March 3, 2022

Their story was highlighted by the international press because of its controversial nature. The London Guardian retells in detail their story, how they fled Kuwait, their critical views about the country, the blogging of Al-Mesaileem and their dread and fear of what would happen if they were forced to go back to Kuwait.

Interpol arrest warrant allegedly targeting Kuwaiti princess and partner, Sheikha Moneera Fahad al-Sabah and Mesaed al-Mesaileem, issued ‘on political grounds’ https://t.co/0sdmollAtU — Bob Garcia🔄 (@1reddragon696) March 3, 2022

Such seems likely because the Bosnia government has thus far refused to grant them stay in the country and the fact that an Interpol red notice has been issued against Al-Mesaileem for his political activism and criticism of the royal family.

They saw they could face torture and threats to their life if they were forced to return. Their story has been trending on different social media platforms with varying accounts.