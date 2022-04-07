The 'Russia’s Trump'? Who is Vladimir Zhirinovsky?

Russian Ultra-nationalist Politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky passed away aged 75, yesterday, following a COVID-19 infection. The Russian politician claimed earlier that he has been jabbed 8 times against the virus.

According to the chair of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, Zhirinovsky died following a “difficult and long illness.”

I would normally never post faces of these scumbags, unless they died. Well, Vladimir @Zhirinovsky is dead from COVID-19 complications, I believe he was PROUDLY vaccinated with Sputnik V 8(?) times.



I hope hell exists so you suffer in eternal agany forever, you piece of shit. https://t.co/3yyRfo6371 — ❤️Veronica of Kyiv🖤 (@disarmonia) April 6, 2022

Various reactions emerged on social media platforms following the politician's death; some were happy to hear the announcement of his death writing "you won't be missed" and Vladimir Zhirinovsky is apparently dead. Good. I hope someone desecrates his grave." While other people paid tribute to his role in the Russian political system and called him a 'LEGEND'.

What made the ultra-nationalist politician's death even more controversial is that earlier this year people claimed his death twice, but then all allegations were refuted by the Russian authorities and his family.

Isn’t this the second time he’s been dead recently? https://t.co/RfXqyU07rw — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) April 6, 2022

According to media sources, the Russian Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) leader, the six-time presidential candidate and an MP in the Russian parliament had predicted, in a speech on December 27, 2021, almost the exact date of Russian troops' invasion of Ukraine.

"It will be a year when Russia becomes great again." the Russian politician said hinting at the invasion of Ukraine. He added: "At 4 am on February 22, you will feel [our new policy]. I would like 2022 to be a peaceful year."

In an interview with BBC journalist Steve Rosenberg, who shared a video on his Twitter account of an old interview with the politician, Zhirinovsky said when asked about Ukraine: "In Ukraine, you must know it's our earth, it's our people. And you must forget Ukraine."

Recently, Zhirinovsky has become especially popular on the Web, he was called a "prophet" because of this video in which he says that 2022 "will not be peaceful" - everything will change at 4 am on February 22

RIP pic.twitter.com/5LC2g6TYL1 — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) April 6, 2022

Zhirinovsky, who was hospitalized last February after contracting COVID-19, founded Russia’s far-right Liberal Democratic Party in 1989. The Russian politician's party came second in the 1993 parliamentary elections, while he came third in three separate presidential elections.

Furthermore, some people have launched the nickname “Russia’s Trump” in reference to Zhirinovsky. Following Trump's election victory in 2016, Vladimir Zhirinovsky celebrated with a champagne party.

In Nov, 2016, when the lunatic fringe in the US was lying AGAIN about American Muslims having cheered on 9/11, I wondered who abroad was cheering for Trump's victory.



First video hit: Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the far-right Russian freak, who died today. Election night, 2016: pic.twitter.com/X52HjIFLWE — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) April 6, 2022

Vladimir Zhirinovsky also regularly made antisemitic and sexist comments, according to The Guardian, one time the Russian politician suggested during a press conference that his aides should rape a pregnant journalist. He was known for his controversial ideology and for his advocating for Russia's military actions against the West.

Zhirinovsky was a Russian ultranationalist politician and the leader of the populist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) from its creation in 1992 until his death. He was a member of the State Duma since 1993 and leader of the LDPR group in the State Duma from 1993 to 2000, and from 2011 to 2022.