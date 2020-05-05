Russia Could Agree to Remove Bashar al-Assad, Source Close to Kremlin Reveals

Despite no official statements in this regard, several Russian-based sources have hinted that the Russian government could be seriously interested in a new political leadership in Syria, suggesting that President Vladimir Putin might soon agree to remove Al-Assad, whom he has backed since the start of the Syrian uprising back in March 2011.

Can't comment on this but let's see what happens. Russia has been openly critical of Assad in recent weeks.https://t.co/clq797LDkj — Brian M Downing (@BrianMDowning1) May 5, 2020

According to the Middle East Monitor, a report published by a Russian think tank called (RIAC), founded by the Ministry of Education and Science, is discussing Putin's plans for Syria, including giving up on long-time ally Bashar Al-Assad.

The report explains that Al-Assad, who's "unable to rule the country," has become "more of a burden" to the Russian leadership fearing "being dragged into a scenario similar to that in Afghanistan," and that those Russian considerations could facilitate an agreement with Iran and Turkey, two main players in the war-torn country, to replace him soon.

Russia is frustrated with Assad and it shows:



“The Kremlin needs to get rid of the Syrian headache,” said a former Russian diplomat who runs Moscow’s state-financed Europe-Middle East Center. “The problem is with one person -- Assad -- and his entourage.” https://t.co/JacHL38eF5 — Hassan Hassan (@hxhassan) April 28, 2020

In their report, MEM predicted that the potential trilateral agreement could lead to a transitional government in Syria, one that includes representatives of the Syrian opposition, in addition to members of the regime and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), but not the Syrian president.

Social media users have linked the unverified news with "recent Russian remarks" they perceived as "critical of Al-Assad."

Rami Makhlouf, Assad’s replacement?



-The UAE-sheltered Bashar al Assad’s moneyman turns hostile against Assad.

-Russia starts sending misgivings about Assad in media.

-An Islamic portal says, Iran, Turkey Russia agree to remove Assad. pic.twitter.com/xiaLHwS4gF — Omair Anas (@omairanas) May 5, 2020

Last week, Bloomberg reported Putin's efforts to pressure Al-Assad to engage in direct talks with the Syrian opposition, in order to reach a long-lasting agreement.

In the report where the Syrian instability was dubbed by a Russian aid to Putin as "the Syrian headache," Al-Assad's inflexibility caused the Russian president to 'let his impatience show,' especially as he tries to tackle unusual circumstances caused by the coronavirus outbreak and plunging oil prices.

Moreover, Twitter users hinted that a change in the Russian stance could explain the most recent conflict between the Syrian President and his cousin, the well-known businessman Rami Makhlouf, who has spoken out against Al-Assad's economic policies in several viral videos, accusing his cousin of "trying to kill his successful business."

Unprecedented. Rami Makhlouf, Bashar's cousin, posts a video on Facebook after not appearing in the media for years, and denies allegations that he (and his company Syriatel) evaded paying taxes https://t.co/twIGrXn42B Comes after the Syrian regime seized some of his assets — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) April 30, 2020

Yet, the Iranian stance remains unchanged at least officially, as they continue to back Al-Assad militarily since the start of the Syrian conflict 9 years ago.