Russian Team Aims to Find Warm Homes for Rescued Puppies

Published December 9th, 2021 - 12:18 GMT
Rescue dogs looking for a new home
Rescue dogs are looking for shelters on pet day celebration. (Twitter)
Rescue dogs taken to the pitch with hopes to find new home.

In a heart whelming move which was hailed by fans, Football players of the Russian team FC Zenit, also known as Zenit Saint Petersburg, have carried rescued puppies, who are in need of finding homes, onto the pitch moments before their big game .

Rescued dogs were carried onto Krestovsky Stadium, known as Gazprom Arena, ahead of the Russian Premier League game against FC Rostov, the Indian Express said.

According to sources, the viral video was part of Russia’s pet day celebration on November 30. The football club has joined hands with the Russian Kynological Foundation to unveil their new community project called ‘Dogs are better at home!'

In a Twitter post, the Russian club wrote: “The Zenit players took to the pitch at the Gazprom Arena this evening accompanied by dogs from local shelters looking for a new home.”

The video has gone viral in less than a day with over two million viewers only on Twitter and more than 4.6K likes regarding retweets and shares on other social media platforms.

Tens of thousands of support and love messages have flooded the internet following the release of the video with people encouraging others to adopt more dogs as they deserve to find new caring homes.

 About FC Zenit football team:

Football Club Zenit, also known as Zenit Saint Petersburg or simply Zenit, is a Russian professional football club based in the city of Saint Petersburg. Founded in 1925, the club plays in the Russian Premier League.

