Russian throws $500,000 from window

ALBAWABA - A Russian rescuer threw nearly one-half million dollars in different currencies off his apartment window when the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation FSB raided his Moscow home.

The bills, which were in different currencies, landed in the street. He collected the money from Turkey during rescue operations after a devastating earthquake that hit the country last month.

🚨🇷🇺A Russian man threw out of the window nearly half a million dollars in Euro and Dollar notes that he stole in Turkey (As an earthquake rescue team member) after the FSB raided his apartment in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/19ijDa0eeY — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) March 17, 2023

A video posted on Twitter Friday showed a large number of bills dumped in the street, including dollars, Turkish lira and other currencies.

It was not immediately clear when exactly the man had disposed of the cash. No other details were disclosed, including on the fate of the man,

Two massive earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 57,300 people and injuring thousands of others.

The earthquakes also dealt a blow to buildings and the infrastructure.