Sacked! Bahraini Minister Refuses to Shake Hands With Israel's Ambassador

Marwan Asmar

Published July 24th, 2022 - 06:22 GMT
Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa
Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Its trending and hot, in fact all over the social media. Bloggers and netizens are very happy as seen from their activities on the social platforms.

Bahrain's Minister of the Authority for Culture and Antiquities Sheikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa has simply refused to shake hands with the Israeli Ambassador in Manama Eitan Na'eh. 

The Jerusalem Post and few other websites have the full story.

According to the daily, it happened last month when she was attending a funeral service for the father of the US Ambassador to Bahrain Steven Bondy last month.

News also can be seen under the hashtag in Arabic of (#شكرا_مي) with celebratory congratulations. Reports say when she was introduced to the Israeli ambassador, whom she didn't know, Minister Mai refused to shake his hand and walked out. 

Its said that once the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa got to know of the incident he sacked the minister, who is a member of the royal family and had been in her job for the last 20 years and clearly well respected from the comments on the social media.

That produced another angry comment on normalization with Israel. Bahrain had established full diplomatic relations with Israel at the end of 2020.

Her name and image continues to trend

 

Via SyndiGate.info


