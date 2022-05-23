  1. Home
Saudi Anger! French Restaurant in Jeddah Bans Hijabi-clad Women

Published May 23rd, 2022 - 09:35 GMT
Jeddah
An aerial view of Jeddah (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Surely not in Saudi Arabia. But unfortunately it is and its creating much viral reactions for who else but Saudi nationals and their expatriate compatriots who may have frequented the eating diner

Bagatelle Jeddah, a French restaurant in the Saudi seaside hub, has refused the entry of Hijabi-clad women. What! might be the first reaction. In Saudi and despite the changes going there? There are still many Saudi women who wear the Hijab.

Not only that but the restaurant is reported to by disallowing any women from entering if they wear the Abya, the long flowing black robe, its tradition, an Islamic one!

Really, this is Saudi Arabia, not Paris, Montpellier and St. Tropez. There is no Islamophobia in this part of the world. 

We are told that there has been 17,000 comments against the restaurant. It is it worth it is the most obvious question? Surely not, not in Saudi Arabia. 

