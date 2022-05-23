Saudi Anger! French Restaurant in Jeddah Bans Hijabi-clad Women

ALBAWABA - Surely not in Saudi Arabia. But unfortunately it is and its creating much viral reactions for who else but Saudi nationals and their expatriate compatriots who may have frequented the eating diner.

bagatelle jeddah هذا مطعم فرنسي في جدة يمنع دخول المرأة بالعباية و الحجاب و يمنع دخول الرجل بالثوب!!



مب هذا تعدي على الحريات و تعدي على النظام و القانون السعودي و تعدي على الشريعة الاسلامية؟؟



وصلت انهم يحاربوننا في ديننا داخل بلدنا!! pic.twitter.com/Y00BCgGisx — ززيـ!دHR (@onlyziyad1) May 22, 2022

Bagatelle Jeddah, a French restaurant in the Saudi seaside hub, has refused the entry of Hijabi-clad women. What! might be the first reaction. In Saudi and despite the changes going there? There are still many Saudi women who wear the Hijab.

مطعم "Bagatelle Jeddah" يعلن الحرب على الدين في جدة ويمنع دخول النساء المحجبات إلا بعد نزعه



فرنسا صارت تحارب الدين في أرض الحرمين#مطعم_باجاتيل_يخالف_الدين pic.twitter.com/od4TW5KFTI — درة العالم (@alnaby17116919) May 22, 2022

Not only that but the restaurant is reported to by disallowing any women from entering if they wear the Abya, the long flowing black robe, its tradition, an Islamic one!

لا أوصيكم ادخلُ قوقل ماب واعطوه اخس تقييم يستاهل الدعم 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻

اسمه بقوقل ماب (bagatelle jeddah)

قواكم الله 🫡



#مطعم_باجاتيل_يخالف_الدين pic.twitter.com/cD9sWL3sOT — ﮼عبدالله (@gaeer2) May 23, 2022

Really, this is Saudi Arabia, not Paris, Montpellier and St. Tropez. There is no Islamophobia in this part of the world.

مطعم في #جدة يضطر الى إقفال حسابه على قوقل ماب بعد ماوصلت التعليقات الى ١٧ الف تعليق ونزل تقييمهم الى سئ جدا نجمة واحدة ( بعض التعليقات لاتعليق 😄 😄) #مطعم_باجاتيل_يخالف_الدين

Bagatelle Jeddahhttps://t.co/50puY0d2xG pic.twitter.com/KVbZkeMXUt — عاشق مطاعم (@waledOTB) May 21, 2022

We are told that there has been 17,000 comments against the restaurant. It is it worth it is the most obvious question? Surely not, not in Saudi Arabia.