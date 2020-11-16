Saudi Arabia’s Double Standards: Mass Harassment of a Girl in Jeddah

A video released of a group of men harassing a Saudi girl in Jeddah has gone viral on twitter causing major questioning about the kingdom, which is imposing new laws giving more freedom to women for the first time in ages.

تجمهر شباب حول فتاة بسبب لون شعرها في #جدة ..! pic.twitter.com/Q4R1h7aghH — إيجاز المشاهير⚡🎥 (@MzzEtc) November 14, 2020

Translation: “Young men gathering around a girl due to her hair color in Jeddah!”

The video has got massive engagement as the country is set to host the 2020 G20 summit, the fifteenth meeting of Group of Twenty (G20), in Riyadh on 21–22 November 2020, chaired by the Saudi King, Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

المملكة تقود #مجموعة_العشرين في هذه السنه المختلفه عن ما قبلها و تثبت قدرتها و تفوقها و هي تعتبر اقل دولة في اضرار جائحة كورونا . pic.twitter.com/N5fILiccsV — محمد الخالدي (@mohamadk1403) November 15, 2020

Translation:“The kingdom is set to host the G20 meeting in this unique year which proves that despite COVID-19 crisis, it proved its strength and ability to stand tall amid such conditions.”

A wave of campaigns kicked off on social media to pressure Saudi Arabia’s government to release jailed activists ahead of the summit, including Lujain Al Hathloul, who has been under hunger strike for over two weeks.

31 نائبًا إيرلنديًا يطالبون الحكومة بالضغط على #السعودية للإفراج عن #لجين_الهذلول وبقية الناشطات المعتقلات. pic.twitter.com/ZEfiw5uwoG — سعوديات معتقلات (@hw_saudiwomen) November 13, 2020

Translation: “31 Irish lawmakers are calling the government to pressure Saudi Arabia to release Loujain Al-Hathloul and the rest of the detained activists.”

Regarding the G20 summit, Saudi Arabia has been releasing new laws to stand in women’s favor such as women driving, allowing women to travel without men’s guardianship and the latest one that permits women to put make-up for an ID photo.

السماح للنساء بوضع القليل من المكياج عند إصدار بطاقة الهوية. pic.twitter.com/2lRSJeNPls — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) November 14, 2020

Translation: “Saudi Civil Affairs: women are allowed to put a little make-up when issuing ID.”

Nevertheless, the kingdom also announced the first ever Women's Football League which will kick off on Tuesday, November 17th. The league was supposed to start earlier this year but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The harassment video and jailed women activists issues have put Saudi Arabia under the spotlight whether the new laws are pushing for real change and development or if they’re just a cover of other horrible civil status conditions the kingdom is still living in.