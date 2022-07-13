Saudi Arabia's 1997 Mcdonald's Menu Goes Viral Online

From soft drinks to french fries to all the delicious meals that people have been eating since the opening of the first McDonald's branch adjacent to the Monrovia Airport in 1937. However, during the past few days, people have been widely sharing a super old McDonald's menu that dates back to 1997.

The McDonald's menu gained massive reactions on social media for a traditional one and containing super old meals the fast-food restaurant used to provide customers with back then including McFeast, Quarter Pounder, and the McChicken.

Some people further commented saying that they can still remember the original taste of these meals adding that McDonald's menu and the taste of the new meals have completely changed through the years.

Fans of the world's most famous restaurant have also noticed the very cheap prices which ranged between 3 to 14 Saudi Riyal with the highest meal price was 14 Saudi Riyal(equals to $3.73 nowadays).

البيج ماك كان ارخص من الصنداي والميلك تشيك https://t.co/RQW2ZMnj3Z — Ahmed Ibrahim (@A7medIbrahim74) July 13, 2022

Translation: "The Big Mac meal used to be cheaper that the sundaes and milkshakes."

Looking at the menu, thinking it’s amazing how prices didn’t drastically increase since the 97s. Literally only doubled over the course of 20+ yrs https://t.co/nU7mIbKIEn — NOURAN (@NouranHossam1) July 12, 2022

Some People also highlighted the fact that the prices placed on the McDonald's menu didn't increase that much since 1997. However, some commentators believed that the taste of the meals has changed a lot in the past years.

Others have referred to how simple the McDonald's menu was as the latest technology in our current era didn't use to be at that time. Customers nowadays have multiple ways to order their favorite meals even without the need to go down the street.

About McDonald's in Saudi Arabia:

In 1997, dozens of McDonald's branches were available across Saudi Arabia. However, the first restaurant was launched in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 8th of December in 1993.

About McDonald’s:

McDonald’s is the world’s leading quick-service restaurant serving high-quality food at more than 36,000 restaurants catering to 69 million people everyday in over 100 countries.

McDonald's Corporation is an American-based multinational fast-food chain, founded in 1940 as a restaurant operated by Richard and Maurice McDonald, in San Bernardino, California, United States.