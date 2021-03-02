  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Saudi-Australian Activist Osama Al-Hasani Arrested, Might be Exported to Jeddah

Saudi-Australian Activist Osama Al-Hasani Arrested, Might be Deported to Jeddah

Published March 2nd, 2021 - 07:50 GMT
Hasani, who has been using the Australian passport to move, is well known for being a businessman, consultant and an ex-academic. (Twitter)
Hasani, who has been using the Australian passport to move, is well known for being a businessman, consultant and an ex-academic. (Twitter)
Highlights
Will Dr. Osama Al-Hasani face the same fate of Jamal Khashoggi if he was forcibly deported to Saudi Arabia?

Dr. Osama Al-Hasani was arrested on February 8th, 4 hours after landing at Casablanca's international airport where he intended to visit  his newborn child in Morocco, according to his wife’s interview with SBS News.

Dr. Al-Hasani, who holds both Australian and Saudi citizenships, is facing the danger of being deported to Saudi Arabia; as his wife fears that he will end up having the same destiny that Jamal Khashoggi had.

Human rights activists have urged the Moroccan government not to send him back to Saudi Arabia using the Arabic and the English hashtags “#لاترحلوا_اسامة_الحسني and #DontDeportOsamaAlHasani.” Others have called on international organizations to interfere in releasing him from prison.

Moreover, a petition was created to stop the deportation of Osama Al-Hasani by Moroccan authorities to Saudi Arabia, adding that his life is threatened if he goes back to Jeddah because he is involved in activism and works with rights groups. 

The foreign affairs department in Australia announced to reporters earlier this week that it was providing consular assistance to an Australian national in Morocco, but without revealing his identity.

Nevertheless, Dr Osama Al-Hasani is set to face Moroccan court on March 3rd, then he is likely to be sent back to Saudi Arabia, “where the real danger lies," Prisoners of Conscience tweeted.

Hasani, who has been using the Australian passport to move, is well known for being a businessman, consultant and an ex-academic at Jeddah's King Abdulaziz University, and a Quran reciter.

His YouTube videos, under the name Osama Al-Mahruqi, show him reciting Quran and delivering religious lectures outside of Saudi Arabia with non-Salafist Sunni groups.

Tags:King Abdulaziz UniversitySaudi ArabiaMoroccoAustralia

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...