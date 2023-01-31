Saudi citizen dies in US lake

ALBAWABA - Saudi man Abdulrahman Alanazi was reported missing by his friends in the United States on Friday.

Researchers found the 30-year-old man dead at midnight Monday, days after looking in Lake Erie at E. 9th Street, in Ohio.

وفاة المواطن عبدالرحمن العنزي بحسب إفادة أخيه بدر الذي قال: بينما كنا مجتمعين في مطعم بمدينة كليفلاند ذهب أخي لدورة المياه لكنه لم يعد، بعد اختفاءه أبلغنا السفارة والقنصلية والشرطة، لاحقاً وجدوه متوقفي غرقاً في بحيرة قريبة.



According to local Saudi media, Alanazi's English language was weak, adding that he traveled to Cleveland three months ago with his brother, who had a liver transplant surgery.

Police are currently investigating the mystery of his death, hours after he went out with his friends at around 2:30 a.m. to the lake, then according to his friends, he went for a walk alone.

The next morning, the Saudi man's friends were unable to find him, so they informed the authorities and the Saudi Arabian Consulate.

Following his death, several allegations surfaced on social media, with some claiming that he was drunk, while others speculated that he got lost and that he could not find his way back because of his weak English language skills.