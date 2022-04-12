Saudi Comedy Show Mocking US President Biden Questioned

Saudi T.V. show called Studio 22 is blasted for making fun of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in its latest episodes. Studio 22, which is a comedy show, is being aired on MBC 1 channel.

In the episode, Khalid Faraj, a Saudi actor, who plays Joe Biden, and an actress who plays Harris appear to enter a room where they are expected to have a press conference on Ukraine and the president seems lost at the beginning of the sketch. During the conference, the US president confuses Spain and Africa with Russia in reference to Biden's earlier speech when he confused ‘Ukrainian’ with ‘Iranian’ in an actual televised speech.

For the first time i see the Saudi TV mocking the US administration. pic.twitter.com/8vPtU0txJ8 — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) April 12, 2022

The actor then starts to give his speech which is being corrected by his VP. In his speech, Biden says: "I wanna talk about the president of Russia, Putin, Putin listen to me I have a very important message to you; the message is" then the president falls asleep before being wakened up by Harris.

Then the actor continues after waking up: "And the president of China" before being corrected again by his vice president; He continues his confusion and later on refers to Kamala as the first lady instead of a VP.

WATCH: Saudi Arabia TV makes fun of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and honestly it’s funnier than SNL pic.twitter.com/4lhy8iRSGY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2022

Various reactions emerged on social media following Studio 22's sketch. Some were shocked that a Saudi T.V. show is mocking the US government. A Tweep shared the clip and said: "Wind is totally changing, The world is set to end the US lead."

However, others found it a very interesting show saying that it is even funnier than SNL. One commented: "This is too good. Saudi TV spoofing @POTUS (Joe Biden)." Another wrote: "Bring back Trump."

Not only western Politics, but each episode by Studio 22 is different and carries various types of sketches; In an episode earlier, actors have replayed what happened in the latest Oscar 2022 when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in a satirical way.

Actors have also mocked the number one South Korean series 'Squid Game'. Saudi actress Reem Abdullah has also mocked Egyptian T.V. presenter Radwa Al-Sharbeni in an earlier episode.

كلام مهم من ريم عبدالله لكل “ست” خلال تقليدها لرضوى الشربيني في ستوديو 22.. التفاصيل👇

https://t.co/CGmBqSFHCk — ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) April 7, 2022

Studio 22 is a Saudi T.V. comedy show which is being aired on MBC group. The story of the “Studio 22” series revolves around a T.V. channel that is close to declaring bankruptcy as the manager tries to save it by airing various comedy programs, presented by a group of celebrities.