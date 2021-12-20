A Saudi Deal: Camels Rented Out at a Tag Price of $5.3 Million For Just 48 Hours

ALBAWABA - Camels are always in the news in Saudi Arabia. This is not surprising you might say for after all: Camels have always been regarded as the "ships of the desert', a saying well-known in Arabic.

Well take this for news: A deal, trending on the social media, has just been initailed, to rent camels for 48 hours. The price for that short escapade is 20 million Saudi riyals (that is $5.3 million). Wow, smack-gobbed! It shows how serious and appreciated camels are regarded in Saudi Arabia.

The deal, all over the social media, has been anounced by the Chairman of the Camels Club in Saudi Arabia Fahd bin Falah bin Hathleen in a video club. He added "today is a historic day in every sense of the word..." and the deal was made between Abdullah Bin Odeh and Abdullah Al-Dabbous.

According to the local media in the Saudi kingdom this is by far the largest deal in the camel sector if that can be the right terms to use. Camels are a big business in Saudi Arabia and that includes using the animals for sporting competitions.

