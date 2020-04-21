Saudi Deal to Take Over Newcastle Football Club Faces 'Sportswashing' Concerns

News of a Saudi deal to take over Newcastle United Football Club has sparked very mixed reactions amongst social media users, with many hailing the deal and hoping it will boost the club's performance once games are resumed. Others however, are expressing concern over the new owner's record of human rights violations.

According to @NUFCTakeover1 this is how the owner rich list of the premier league would rank



4. Chelsea – Roman Abramovich (£9.6bn)

3. Newcastle - Reuben Brothers (18bn)

2. Man City – Sheikh Mansour (£23.3bn)

1. Newcastle – Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (£260bn)#NUFC. — Newcastle Utd Takeover News (@NUFCTakeover1) April 16, 2020

Several reported have emerged lately hinting at a potential Saudi deal to buy the English football club, triggering football and NUFC fans to wonder how such a move will affect the club's results in the future.

Some of the English football club enthusiasts expressed their excitement to have their favourite sports team supported by such a well-off owner, suggesting that generous management will definitely help the club compete for the first ranks in the next competitions.

Most probably, Saudi sovereign wealth fund governor Mr. Yasir Al Rumayyan will be @NUFC Newcastle United new chairman. pic.twitter.com/T1NyAJWPBr — فارس التركي (@farooi) April 16, 2020

Many of the club supporters showed their support for the deal that hasn't yet been confirmed by adding the Saudi flag next to their Twitter user names.

Following news of the @NUFC takeover by #Saudi Arabia, Newcastle fans alter their twitter profiles to have the Saudi flag and a pic of the Crown Prince 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/MH0WOMeeuG — 🇸🇦 سعود بن سلمان الدوسري (@999saudsalman) April 15, 2020

The Saudi Prince, Staveley and Rafa Benitez as manager😍



There’s only one place Newcastle are heading⚫️⚪️🇪🇺🏆 pic.twitter.com/dpI5ZXtKLv — Rafa Facts (@FactsRafa) April 14, 2020

Similarly, Saudi football fans took to Twitter to announce that they will start supporting Newcastle United from now on as it will soon be owned by them.

The Saudi move has been considered yet another attempt by its government to diversify economic resources, according to the Saudi plan to gradually limit its heavy dependence on the oil industry.

#NUFC has gained a couple of BIG followers... pic.twitter.com/UL0EbhhdHZ — NUFC Gallowgate نيوكاسل (@NUFCgallowgate) April 20, 2020

Yet, many users who are concerned with the Saudi record of human and women's rights warn that the Saudi move could be a "sportswashing" aiming to put the country's reputation in a more positive light than the one it's been linked to in recent years.

Is #SaudiArabia using cover of #COVID to scoop up #Newcastle?



Reasons fans should be concerned:

—Saudi’s brutal war in #Yemen

—No justice for murder @washingtonpost journalist Jamal Khashoggi

—Still jailing top women’s rights activists



Sportswashing! https://t.co/Yc62E7ce9j pic.twitter.com/6hdpkoYVu1 — Minky Worden (@MinkysHighjinks) April 17, 2020

Many commentators pointed at the Kingdom's violations of human and women rights in addition to what they described as "war crimes" committed during the 5-year-old war in Yemen.

The number of Newcastle fans with Saudi Arabian flags in their twitter bios alone is evidence of the effect of sportswashing. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 16, 2020

Saudi Arabia tries to 'sportswash' its abysmal human rights record in England, via @NUFC.



Daily Brief:https://t.co/HDXArBAl6a pic.twitter.com/eRgSmE1aQX — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) April 17, 2020

Some users also noted that with the historical crash in the oil sector shocking the world on 20th April, Saudi Arabia may no longer be willing to buy the football club as it's expected to face a mounting economic crisis pressured by the coronavirus outbreak and the plunging energy prices.